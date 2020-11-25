2020 Roster In Better Shape than 2012

ChitownPhins28
Mods can sticky this to my other one but I just wanted this thought expressed.
The roster that Tua comes into, IMO, is still Way Better than the 2012 Roster that Tannehill came into.
Well, at least it feels like it.
Davone Bess was our best WR vs Devante Parker.
I dont think we had a tandem of CBs like Jones and Howard, either.
