2020 Roster In Better Shape than 2012

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
500
Reaction score
463
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Mods can sticky this to my other one but I just wanted this thought expressed.
The roster that Tua comes into, IMO, is still Way Better than the 2012 Roster that Tannehill came into.
Well, at least it feels like it.
Davone Bess was our best WR vs Devante Parker.
I dont think we had a tandem of CBs like Jones and Howard, either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom