2020 Season is over Play Tua Now

What Fitzpatrick can or cant do is totally irrelevant.

That defense couldn't stop Stephen Hawkings, and he's dead.

The offense is doing enough to give Tua a fair shot to succeed if he holds up his end.

No matter what the offense does, the team, as a whole, is just mincemeat against any good team.

The proof is also in the fact that Cincy beat Jacksonville.

Our only win was against a trash pile Jags (how appropriate) team.

The Only Value 2020 has now is developing Tua.



FYI I waited until this game was played to take this stance. I wanted to see if Miami was ever going to be capable of beating any team that would be in the playoffs and the answer is a resounding NO.

NO Pass Rush, DBs NOwhere near receivers. No conventional run game ability.

Football 101. Run the ball and stop the run on defense.

2020 Dolphins Fail Football 101 again. They fail football 101 Every Fkn Year.



M.O. of 2020 Now is Develop Your Most Valuable Asset because Next Year that asset needs to be an asset on the field.

2021 needs to be 'finishing touches'.