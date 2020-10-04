2020 Season is over Play Tua Now

C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
336
Reaction score
316
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
What Fitzpatrick can or cant do is totally irrelevant.
That defense couldn't stop Stephen Hawkings, and he's dead.
The offense is doing enough to give Tua a fair shot to succeed if he holds up his end.
No matter what the offense does, the team, as a whole, is just mincemeat against any good team.
The proof is also in the fact that Cincy beat Jacksonville.
Our only win was against a trash pile Jags (how appropriate) team.
The Only Value 2020 has now is developing Tua.

FYI I waited until this game was played to take this stance. I wanted to see if Miami was ever going to be capable of beating any team that would be in the playoffs and the answer is a resounding NO.
NO Pass Rush, DBs NOwhere near receivers. No conventional run game ability.
Football 101. Run the ball and stop the run on defense.
2020 Dolphins Fail Football 101 again. They fail football 101 Every Fkn Year.

M.O. of 2020 Now is Develop Your Most Valuable Asset because Next Year that asset needs to be an asset on the field.
2021 needs to be 'finishing touches'.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
3,733
Reaction score
1,056
This is how I feel. We aren't going to win the Super Bowl this year. We have a good pass blocking line to protect Tua. Time for on the job training. Get real reps in.
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Second String
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
1,161
Reaction score
1,294
I love Fitz but his 5 second, maximum effort wind up is getting painful to watch. Give the kid a taste of action.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom