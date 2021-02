2021 Composite Ranking (Defense)

ckparrothead said: Is Dayo where he is because of the injury? Just curious. Click to expand...

For the most part yes. I've had a grade on him as high as 3rd Round during his Senior season and I felt like he improved some of his pass rush moves under Coach Haye.Although it's probable that I was never quite as enamored with him as the NFL was. He checked certain boxes in terms of his frame and athleticism that they like, but I think he's just an average football player that struggled at times to get off SEC blocks when you get right down to it.