2021 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 06-14-2021, 06:18PM)

2021 Depth Chart

Nublar7

I used to do this on this forum WAY back, like back during the 2007-2010 seasons I believe. There are a lot of websites with rosters and depth charts, but they typically have players in wrong spots or players who should be starting as backups, etc. So I used to create my own depth chart file I updated as often as possible, so I decided to take a crack at one for 2021. Now this first file might be pretty rough, so I am asking for any and all input on where certain players maybe should be compared to where I have them now. For example, is Isaiah Wilson at backup right tackle behind Hunt AND Davis the right spot? Also let me know if you see anyone missing (though I think I have everyone to date).

Click the attachment to check out if you are interested.


UPDATED: 06-14-2021, 06:18PM
 

Feverdream

Love your chart... love your work, but if I could make one suggestion.

Since we spend virtually all of out time in 3 WR sets on Offense, and in 3-3-5 formations on defense, would you consider doing one of these for those formations? I think it would be a clearer version of what we do.
 
andyahs

Thanks Nubs. 👏
 
Mach2

It would be tough to do anything else with the defense. There are so many "package" substitutions, and D-line rotation, that aside from a handful of guys that take a majority of total game snaps, the term starter is nebulous.
 
LargoFin

Maybe Im wrong, but as I remember, the Phins played in 4-3 alignment with two DTs and two DEs on the field, combination of Sieler, Wilkins, Davis inside and Ogbah and Shaq outside,
 
