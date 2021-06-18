2021 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 06-14-2021, 06:18PM)

I used to do this on this forum WAY back, like back during the 2007-2010 seasons I believe. There are a lot of websites with rosters and depth charts, but they typically have players in wrong spots or players who should be starting as backups, etc. So I used to create my own depth chart file I updated as often as possible, so I decided to take a crack at one for 2021. Now this first file might be pretty rough, so I am asking for any and all input on where certain players maybe should be compared to where I have them now. For example, is Isaiah Wilson at backup right tackle behind Hunt AND Davis the right spot? Also let me know if you see anyone missing (though I think I have everyone to date).



Click the attachment to check out if you are interested.





UPDATED: 06-14-2021, 06:18PM