Nublar7 said: Not yet, but with rookie mini camp this weekend, I could see a few more signing on the dotted line. It seems the Dolphins usually get their guys signed by early Summer.

I think the culture and mentality they want in players makes this possible. Guys want to play, money is great but they know how to get PAID. It’s called ballin out, so get in camp and start to develop and dominate