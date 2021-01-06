 2021 Draft will be the draft that dictates who will have jobs in Miami the next couple of years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2021 Draft will be the draft that dictates who will have jobs in Miami the next couple of years

There are lot of key points to cover that must be considered at this point:

1. Can the front office make crucial decisions in this draft in order to take this franchise to another level
2. The importance of the number 3 overall pick
3. Tua's ultimate fate


The front office is being put in a tough situation. The Dolphins have a pretty solid history of not being able to land successful quarterback in the last 2 decades. While we have a
different front office, one cannot help to overlook that fact at all since results do matter in this league. We were able to draft a talented quarterback with Tua last year, but we also made the decision to start
him last season, and at the time I was against starting Tua for a lot of reasons Based on his performance the team is left with the task of further evaluating him, and also considering
if the best player in the draft at the number 3 overall pick would be too hard to pass by if it happens to be a Quarterback. It would be a tough pill to swallow if we happen to end up skipping on the current QB prospects,
then later on finding out Tua was not a good fit at all. At this point the team is left with the following choices.

a) All top 2 Qb Prospects are gone from the board, and Dolphins don't have to live up to the pressure of deciding to pick a QB that might be a better fit than Tua.
b) Dolphins have the option to trade their number 3 overall to a team that is willing to give up this years 1st round pick, and next years. This could potentially be a better long term decision filling offensive, and defensive holes.
c) Make the best use of both of their picks they have right now, and stick to a plan to further compliment the team as it stands right now.

I know many of you will argue that Tua is still new, and that he has to be given more time. There are many of you that don't have much faith in Tua after being relieved by Fitzpatrick. In a way it was good to start him this rookie season to see what he is made of, had we waited later to see the same thing then that would haven't been wise. I would like to be upfront, and say that both arguments
have solid points. I am more interested in what is best for the team personally, and so should the front office and fans in general. I would like Miami to not waste a pick on a QB, and work hard on Tua. But if there is an opportunity to drafta QB that might provide us with a toolset that fits our goals then I am for it. Last thing the front office wants to do is regret not picking a player while they were still on the board.
 
Whether fans like it or not, Flo decides what's best for the team. I have serious doubts he considers QB a high 'need.' That decision wouldn't be 'tough.' Those wanting a day 1 QB need to give that up.

I think most here like the 'trade down' option best. I don't know whether Flo/Grier would prefer getting all '21 picks in exchange or'21/'22. In either case , trading down and still getting a top prospects can't go wrong.

Just for fun, "All top 2 Qb Prospects?"
 
I have questions about whether or not this team can draft a few great players and not just some good guys we can coach up.
 
C'mon, that's so laughable to imagine, how could that happen to any draft prospect?

In hindsight its actually kind of laughable that Tunsil was a #1 overall potential guy before the video. He wasn't a bad player and all but he certainly wouldn't have been worth where he would have been drafted sans video.
 
This decision becomes even more difficult if the jets pick Sewell, talk about what do we do now moment
 
Between Wilson n Fields? I would’ve liked to take Wilson but I think we would trade back and get a 1st round next year again and keep chipping away at building our roster.
 
