It's Year 2 for the NFL's only southpaw at the position, a season where players often make the biggest year-to-year jump in their professional careers.
"He's more comfortable with just his surroundings, more comfortable being in a huddle, giving a cadence, going through his communication," Head Coach Brian Flores said this offseason on the Joe Rose show on 560 WQAM. "Those little things that no one really talks about. He's said this: He feels much more comfortable about doing those things. I think having a year under his belt will really help him."
Palm Beach Gardens native Jacoby Brissett provides the Dolphins with experience, leadership and an accomplished resume as a starter, backup, and spot-starter throughout his career. When Brissett appeared on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, in response to a question about his best trait, the new Miami signal-caller gave a perfect, concise response.
"I'm a great teammate," he said.
Reid Sinnett enters his second season as a pro. He was active for his first career game in the Week 17 contest in Buffalo serving as the No. 2 quarterback.
The Cast
2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
Training camp is just two weeks away. We begin our comprehensive roster preview with the quarterbacks: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, and Reid Sinnett.
www.miamidolphins.com