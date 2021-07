The Cast​

2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks Training camp is just two weeks away. We begin our comprehensive roster preview with the quarterbacks: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, and Reid Sinnett.

It's Year 2 for the NFL's only southpaw at the position, a season where players often make the biggest year-to-year jump in their professional careers.Palm Beach Gardens native Jacoby Brissett provides the Dolphins with experience, leadership and an accomplished resume as a starter, backup, and spot-starter throughout his career. When Brissett appeared on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield , in response to a question about his best trait, the new Miami signal-caller gave a perfect, concise response."I'm a great teammate," he said.Reid Sinnett enters his second season as a pro. He was active for his first career game in the Week 17 contest in Buffalo serving as the No. 2 quarterback.