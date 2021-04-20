 2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts headline Next Gen Stats' can't-miss prospects---NFL.COM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts headline Next Gen Stats' can't-miss prospects---NFL.COM

www.nfl.com

2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts headline Next Gen Stats' can't-miss prospects

Who are the can't-miss players in the 2021 NFL Draft class? Mike Band dusts off the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, crunches the numbers and spotlights seven prospects.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

Interesting article..uses Next Gen Stats to predict the Top 7 "Can't miss" Prospects.

The Top 7 are as follows:

T-1. Ja'Marr Chase
T-1. Kyle Pitts
3. Micah Parsons
4. Patrick Surtain II
5. Jaycee Horn
6. Trevor Lawrence
7. Kadarius Toney
 
