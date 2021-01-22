DolphinVJ
Scout Team
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 266
- Reaction score
- 63
- Location
- Northern California
Link below from PFF on their top prospects on the 2021 Senior Bowl roster. I wonder if the rest of the prospects in their top 100 ranking (not in the article) are underclassmen.
2021 NFL Draft: PFF's top prospects on the 2021 Senior Bowl roster | NFL Draft | PFF
A quarter of the PFF Top 100 will be in attendance at the Senior Bowl next week, so PFF's Mike Renner takes an in-depth look at the top prospects to keep an eye on.
www.pff.com