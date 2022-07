2021: Was Tua better than Lamar Jackson?; Chargers Herbert NOT a Top-3 QB

Ummm so I voted in the poll on the site about which rookie HC will have the most wins.



I voted for our guy of course, little biased but Denver's Nathaniel Hackett would've been my only other consideration. That's irrelevant to this post though. After voting for the Dolphins the rest of the percentages were revealed. McDaniel has 24% of the vote. Hackett just 9%.



But Matt Eberflus with the Bears has 21% of the vote? WTF are some people smoking? I LOVE Justin Fields. I am OSU homer. My two closest friends are both Bears fans and I legitimately pull for them when it has no effect on us.



I am not thrilled to say this but the Bears are at the bottom of the league in terms of overall talent. Jaguars and Jets have SIGNIFICANTLY more talent than Chicago.



Justin Fields is a grown man with a big arm, he's going to do stuff but it will be a struggle for him. He will spend most of the season in ice baths.