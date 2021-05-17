 2022 Cornerback (Senior) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Cornerback (Senior)

1. Cam Taylor-Britt / Nebraska / 6'1", 205

2. Keidron Smith / Ole Miss / 6'2", 200

3. Brandon Sebastian / Boston College / 6'1", 190

4. Alontae Taylor / Tennessee / 6'0" 193

5. Sevyn Banks / Ohio St. / 6'1", 200

6. Chase Lucas / Arizona St. / 6'0", 180

7. Derion Kendrick / Clemson / 6'0", 190 [In Transfer Portal]

8. Myles Jones / Texas A&M / 6'4", 185

9. Tre Swilling / Georgia Tech / 6'0", 205

10. D.J. Ivey / Miami / 6'1", 195

11. Roger McCreary / Auburn / 6'0", 188

12. Damarcus Fields / Texas Tech / 6'0", 200

1621261681185.png


13. Jermaine Waller / Virginia Tech / 6'1", 180

14. Nick Grant / Virginia / 6'1", 200

15. Tariq Castro-Fields / Penn St. / 6'0", 197

16. Al Blades / Miami / 6'1", 192

17. Josh Jobe / Alabama / 6'1", 192

18. Brandon Moore / Florida St. / 6'0", 186 [Transferred from UCF]

19. Amechi Uzodinma / Ball St. / 6'0", 193

20. Anthony Johnson / Iowa St. / 6'0", 192

21. Riley Moss / Iowa / 6'1", 191

22. D'Shawn Jamison / Texas / 5'10", 184

23. Avery Young / Rutgers / 6'0", 198

24. Jaylin Williams / Indiana / 6'0", 179

25. Vincent Gray / Michigan / 6'2", 190

26. T.J. Carter / TCU / 5'11", 190 [Transferred from Memphis]

27. Jaylon Jones / Ole Miss / 5'11", 195

28. Damarri Mathis / Pittsburgh / 5'11", 195

29. Coney Durr / Minnesota / 5'10", 200

30. Rachuan Mitchell / S. Miss / 5'11", 190

31. Marcus Jones / Houston / 5'8", 185

32. Shaun Jolly / App. St. / 5'9", 180

33. Dreshun Miller / Auburn / 6'1", 192 [Transferred from W. Virginia]

34. Christian Holmes / Oklahoma St. / 6'1", 200

35. Josh Blackwell / Duke / 6'0", 175

36. Kalon Barnes / Baylor / 6'0", 186

37. Matt Hankins / Iowa / 6'0", 185

38. Zyon Gilbert / FAU / 6'1", 180

39. Brendan Radley-Hiles / Washington / 5'9", 185 [Transferred from Oklahoma]

40. Jay Shaw / UCLA / 5'11", 193

1621261938339.png


41. Cortez Davis / Hawaii / 5'11", 180

42. Steven Gilmore / Marshall / 5'11", 175

43. D'Jordan Strong / Coa. Carolina / 5'11", 175

44. Caesar Williams / Wisconsin / 6'0", 188

45. Baylen Buchanan / LA-Tech / 5'11", 196 [Transferred from Tennessee]

46. Kaleb Ford-Dement / Old Dominion / 5'11", 180 [In Transfer Portal]

47. Chandler Jones / Louisville / 5'10", 186

48. Adrian Frye / Texas Tech / 6'1", 195

49. Ar'Mani Johnon / SMU / 5'11", 177

50. Dedrick Mackey / Purdue / 5'11", 185

51. Ajani Kerr / Tulane / 6'0", 195

52. Elijah Gates / Fresno St. / 5'10", 182 [Transferred from UCLA]

53. Justin Gardner / Kansas St. / 6'2", 191

54. Jacobi Francis / Memphis / 5'11", 193

55. Quavian White / Georgia St. / 5'10", 185

56. Jaylon Jones / Georgia St. / 5'11", 180

57. Duron Lowe / Liberty / 5'11", 185 [Transferred from UTEP]

58. Jarron Morris / Texas St. / 5'9", 158

59. Dionte Ruffin / W. Kentucky / 5'11", 185
 
Cam Taylor-Britt is another kid that I went to see play a few times when he was in high school here for Park Crossing - hell of a quarterback in high school. His parents were wanting him to go to Auburn but the staff never did offer him in time so he soft-committed to Missouri before finally deciding on Nebraska. Fantastic athlete that can play safety or corner - and return punts. Reminds me a little bit of Jevon Holland.
 
