2022 Cornerback (Senior)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Cam Taylor-Britt / Nebraska / 6'1", 205
2. Keidron Smith / Ole Miss / 6'2", 200
3. Brandon Sebastian / Boston College / 6'1", 190
4. Alontae Taylor / Tennessee / 6'0" 193
5. Sevyn Banks / Ohio St. / 6'1", 200
6. Chase Lucas / Arizona St. / 6'0", 180
7. Derion Kendrick / Clemson / 6'0", 190 [In Transfer Portal]
8. Myles Jones / Texas A&M / 6'4", 185
9. Tre Swilling / Georgia Tech / 6'0", 205
10. D.J. Ivey / Miami / 6'1", 195
11. Roger McCreary / Auburn / 6'0", 188
12. Damarcus Fields / Texas Tech / 6'0", 200
13. Jermaine Waller / Virginia Tech / 6'1", 180
14. Nick Grant / Virginia / 6'1", 200
15. Tariq Castro-Fields / Penn St. / 6'0", 197
16. Al Blades / Miami / 6'1", 192
17. Josh Jobe / Alabama / 6'1", 192
18. Brandon Moore / Florida St. / 6'0", 186 [Transferred from UCF]
19. Amechi Uzodinma / Ball St. / 6'0", 193
20. Anthony Johnson / Iowa St. / 6'0", 192
21. Riley Moss / Iowa / 6'1", 191
22. D'Shawn Jamison / Texas / 5'10", 184
23. Avery Young / Rutgers / 6'0", 198
24. Jaylin Williams / Indiana / 6'0", 179
25. Vincent Gray / Michigan / 6'2", 190
26. T.J. Carter / TCU / 5'11", 190 [Transferred from Memphis]
27. Jaylon Jones / Ole Miss / 5'11", 195
28. Damarri Mathis / Pittsburgh / 5'11", 195
29. Coney Durr / Minnesota / 5'10", 200
30. Rachuan Mitchell / S. Miss / 5'11", 190
31. Marcus Jones / Houston / 5'8", 185
32. Shaun Jolly / App. St. / 5'9", 180
33. Dreshun Miller / Auburn / 6'1", 192 [Transferred from W. Virginia]
34. Christian Holmes / Oklahoma St. / 6'1", 200
35. Josh Blackwell / Duke / 6'0", 175
36. Kalon Barnes / Baylor / 6'0", 186
37. Matt Hankins / Iowa / 6'0", 185
38. Zyon Gilbert / FAU / 6'1", 180
39. Brendan Radley-Hiles / Washington / 5'9", 185 [Transferred from Oklahoma]
40. Jay Shaw / UCLA / 5'11", 193
41. Cortez Davis / Hawaii / 5'11", 180
42. Steven Gilmore / Marshall / 5'11", 175
43. D'Jordan Strong / Coa. Carolina / 5'11", 175
44. Caesar Williams / Wisconsin / 6'0", 188
45. Baylen Buchanan / LA-Tech / 5'11", 196 [Transferred from Tennessee]
46. Kaleb Ford-Dement / Old Dominion / 5'11", 180 [In Transfer Portal]
47. Chandler Jones / Louisville / 5'10", 186
48. Adrian Frye / Texas Tech / 6'1", 195
49. Ar'Mani Johnon / SMU / 5'11", 177
50. Dedrick Mackey / Purdue / 5'11", 185
51. Ajani Kerr / Tulane / 6'0", 195
52. Elijah Gates / Fresno St. / 5'10", 182 [Transferred from UCLA]
53. Justin Gardner / Kansas St. / 6'2", 191
54. Jacobi Francis / Memphis / 5'11", 193
55. Quavian White / Georgia St. / 5'10", 185
56. Jaylon Jones / Georgia St. / 5'11", 180
57. Duron Lowe / Liberty / 5'11", 185 [Transferred from UTEP]
58. Jarron Morris / Texas St. / 5'9", 158
59. Dionte Ruffin / W. Kentucky / 5'11", 185
