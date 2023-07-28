2022 Defense vs 2023 Defense (Without Ramsey)

There’s no question Ramsey going down is a massive loss for our defense. All we can do now is hopefully he’ll be able to return by December.







We were a very competitive team most of last season when Tua was healthy even with a bad defense. So as long as our offense stays healthy this season, I don’t see why we can’t be competitive again this season even without Ramsey.







Is our current defense without Ramsey as bad as last year’s defense tho?







I personally think it’s a much more improved unit even without Ramsey as long as they can stay fairly healthy. We added a good amount of pieces to our defense outside of Ramsey in the offseason plus we’ll have several key defenders back from season ending injuries.















Let me start with the key defenders returning from an injury….







Emmanuel Ogbah



Brandon Jones



Nik Needham (Hopefully)



Trill Williams







Just having those guys back alone will be huge for our defense this season. That’s 3 players returning to our secondary that was destroyed by injuries last season which is massive. Plus Ogbah returning provides nice depth and a solid rotational player for our D-Line.











I also believe we added some nice pieces for our defense in free agency as well.







David Long is a HUGE upgrade at LB for us. Obviously he has injury issues as well but hopefully he can stay fairly healthy with us. We’ll see a massive improvement at LB this season when Long is on the field.







We also added a nice depth piece for our secondary and pass rush with DeShon Elliott and Malik Reed.



Elliott is an experienced starter that’s known for his strong tackling ability. Expect him to get a good amount of snaps even with Jones returning.



Malik Reed has been an inconsistent player so far in his career but he’s still fairly young and has played well before. Reed’s best season happened to be under Vic Fangio too.







Drafting Cam Smith in the 2nd round is most definitely a great pick now. He’s obviously unproven but he’s obviously talented and has enough potential to get drafted in the 2nd round so hopefully he can produce some as a rookie.











We also need to factor in the young defenders who are already good potentially taking another step as well. Like Wilkins, Phillips, Holland, and Kader….











And last but not least…. Replacing Josh a Boyer with Vic Fangio.







We were all extremely hype when Miami hired Vic Fangio during the offseason and expected our defense to improve with just that move alone. That happened before the Ramsey trade too.



Josh Boyer was awful. He was a Flores wannabe that was just trying to run the same defense with an injury plagued secondary.



Now we don’t have to worry about a clown coaching our defense up anymore since we added one of the top defensive minds in football….











So it’s not like we only added Ramsey to our defense. We added a good amount of players to our defense whether or not they’re starters or just depth pieces. I strongly feel our defense will be much more improved this season even without Ramsey as long as they don’t get destroyed with the injury bug.







Thoughts?