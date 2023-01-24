 2022 Dolphins: Rookie HC and Timeouts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Dolphins: Rookie HC and Timeouts

Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
351
Reaction score
1,163
Location
Midwest
Miami had the most in-game “operational mistakes” last season in the NFL. These inefficiencies are momentum killers if they happen at the wrong time, especially toward the end of games.

Not surprisingly, in these circumstances, rookie HC MM has struggled with getting plays to the huddle on time and weird use of precious TOs. However, on average, the outcome of the next play yielded 32% Win Probability Added for the Dolphins. Said differently, even though Miami made a mistake, it usually was corrected on the next play—a sign of a good input in a slow (defective) process.

Below is an article from The Ringer that examines how effective each team is calling timeouts the right way at the right moment and whether the TO yield a positive outcome.

www.theringer.com

The Art of Calling a Timeout in the NFL

Even the smallest margins become incredibly important in the playoffs, and timeouts are one of the most overlooked—and misused—aspects of the game. How do coaches use them? How should they use them? And what role will that play this postseason?
www.theringer.com www.theringer.com

1674520658561.jpeg
1674520385988.jpeg
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
351
Reaction score
1,163
Location
Midwest
An example is burning a TO to avoid delay of game penalty at critical moment. Or calling for booth review and losing the challenge.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
5,155
Reaction score
8,701
Miami151 said:
An example is burning a TO to avoid delay of game penalty at critical moment. Or calling for booth review and losing the challenge.
Click to expand...
Those are split out separately in the graph. I just want to know what "operational" means if it doesn't mean losing challenges or delay of games.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
351
Reaction score
1,163
Location
Midwest
Kamelion4291 said:
Those are split out separately in the graph. I just want to know what "operational" means if it doesn't mean losing challenges or delay of games.
Click to expand...
The first example is an operational mistake because Delay of Game penalty was avoided at the expense of a TO. Whereas the other is a Delay of Game penalty received.

Although, I’m not 100% certain, another example could be a substitution penalty like Too Many Players On The Field?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom