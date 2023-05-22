 2022 Draft not looking good! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Draft not looking good!

I know we have up a ton to get Hill. And he really changed this team in a positive way. However it doesn't look good for the picks we did make. Might not see EZ make the team, the LB hardly played in his first year. And I don't think anyone else did a darn thing in 2022.
Just a great find in the CB we picked up as a UFA.
Hopefully 2023 draft is better. And F the league for stealing our 1 st round pick.
 
I'd say F Stephen Ross for bringing a Patriots fan into the building.

Also, any "Dolphins" fan that wanted Brady is partially liable for that lost draft pick, as well as our 2024 3rd.
 
