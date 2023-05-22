2022 Draft not looking good!

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,583
- Reaction score
- 2,514
I know we have up a ton to get Hill. And he really changed this team in a positive way. However it doesn't look good for the picks we did make. Might not see EZ make the team, the LB hardly played in his first year. And I don't think anyone else did a darn thing in 2022.
Just a great find in the CB we picked up as a UFA.
Hopefully 2023 draft is better. And F the league for stealing our 1 st round pick.
Just a great find in the CB we picked up as a UFA.
Hopefully 2023 draft is better. And F the league for stealing our 1 st round pick.