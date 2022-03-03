2022 Draft scheme fits for the Dolphins

Like I've done the past few drafts I'll be checking out game film with an eye towards players that may fit well within our systems on O and D. This thread will grow as I find players that I'd like to see in Miami. Check out their highlight film from 2021... All great fits in Miami.



Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is a big quick WR that can run the ball after the catch, run from scrimmage (fly sweeps, reverses, etc, and win on Jump balls. At 6'2 225 he'd be a nice compliment to Waddle as part of our new 1-2 punch. Definitely a playmaker and could really become a great threat in McDaniel's system.



Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe passed in 2021 for over 6,000 yards, 60+ TD's, and just 11 INTs. He does an amazing job of leading WR's and can get the ball out in a hurry. One of the most productive players in NCAA history.



Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum is the top Center in the 2022 draft. He has everything you look for in just about every offense for a Center. Smart, great hands and feet, and he is strong at the point of contact. He doesn't allow himself to get shoved back by powerful DT's and always seems to give his QB a nice pocket to step up into on his throws downfield. Linderbaum may be an anchor for a decade for whomever drafts him. Pro Bowler soon would be my guess.



Georgia LB Nakobe Dean is a rangy, athletic do it all Linebacker that could be an amazing addition to our defense. He can stuff the run, cover man and zone, and rush the passer. One of my favorite players in this draft, he'd be our next great Linebacker. Dean is my top target for this draft. I think he could have a major impact on our team. A football players football player. ​ ​