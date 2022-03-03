 2022 Draft scheme fits for the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Draft scheme fits for the Dolphins

Like I've done the past few drafts I'll be checking out game film with an eye towards players that may fit well within our systems on O and D. This thread will grow as I find players that I'd like to see in Miami. Check out their highlight film from 2021... All great fits in Miami.

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is a big quick WR that can run the ball after the catch, run from scrimmage (fly sweeps, reverses, etc, and win on Jump balls. At 6'2 225 he'd be a nice compliment to Waddle as part of our new 1-2 punch. Definitely a playmaker and could really become a great threat in McDaniel's system.

Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe passed in 2021 for over 6,000 yards, 60+ TD's, and just 11 INTs. He does an amazing job of leading WR's and can get the ball out in a hurry. One of the most productive players in NCAA history.

Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum is the top Center in the 2022 draft. He has everything you look for in just about every offense for a Center. Smart, great hands and feet, and he is strong at the point of contact. He doesn't allow himself to get shoved back by powerful DT's and always seems to give his QB a nice pocket to step up into on his throws downfield. Linderbaum may be an anchor for a decade for whomever drafts him. Pro Bowler soon would be my guess.

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean is a rangy, athletic do it all Linebacker that could be an amazing addition to our defense. He can stuff the run, cover man and zone, and rush the passer. One of my favorite players in this draft, he'd be our next great Linebacker. Dean is my top target for this draft. I think he could have a major impact on our team. A football players football player.

 
Boston College OG Zion Johnson is a big, thick OL that has exceptionally quick feet. He has good leverage and takes great angles. He looks very athletic and active on film for such a big man. One of the better OG's at pass blocking and best of all, he was coached by our new OL Coach so we will know him well. Johnson has been getting some good press in the pre draft activities and he should definitely be on the board when we make our first few selections. For me a total homerun would be Dean with our #1 and Johnson with one of our next two selections.
 
We ain’t staying way down there either. No way.

We need quality over quantity at this point. Super young roster with a lot of high drafts picks and an expected influx of FA talents.

We have less of a need for fourth, fifth and sixth round picks than most teams, not that I want to give them away but I’m not exactly salivating at the next Curtis Weaver or Jason Strowbridge.
 
Absolutely. I think Johnson could go in the 20's, but I wont be shocked for him to be there when we make our second pick. Lots of players are going to rise and he is really good but not so elite that he's a sure thing to go higher.
 
Would be nice if it happens
 
We do have a GM that loves to trade up and back in the draft. Anything could happen, but I will add that our first three picks have great value in terms of the meat of the draft.
We also have additional picks NEXT draft that could be used as ammo.
 
Ya we have the extra first in 2023 but neither will be on the table come April 28th.

I’d be open to a lot of scenarios. Even selling the pick for another 2023 first and a 2022 third for second swap, we get the second. I might not want to do that deal with a team like KC or GB, unless I’m getting more.

The Rams can have the pick for a 2024 and 2025 first.

Eagles could have interest in moving the 19th pick. I could also see the Eagles wanting Devante Parker as part of a deal.
 
Leo Chenal is a very interesting player for our defense on day 2, assuming Dean doesn’t make it to 29. Perfect fit for the middle of the defense.

Ideally, I’d love to have Dean at 29 and Metchie at 50, but I’d be just as happy with someone like David Bell at 29 and Chenal at 50.
 
