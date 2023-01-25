2022 Miami Dolphins Major Injury Impact

How injuries impacted Miami during the 2022 season

Miami’s total number of injuries last season was near league average.

Although the incident rate was normal, the severity of the injuries and the concentration in core positions (CB, OL, QB) were the big differences.

Bryon Jones, 18 games

Emmanuel Ogbah, 8 games

Nik Needham, 12 games

Trill Williams, 18 games

Adam Sheehan, 18 games

Austin Jackson, 12 games

Trey Flowers, 12 games

Cethan Carter, 17 games

Brandon Jones, 11 games

Liam Eichenberg, 5 games

John Lovett, 18 games

Porter Gustin, 13 games

Calvin Munson, 5 games

Clayton Fejedelem, 5 games

Freddie Swain, 4 games

Miami had a total of 15 total players on IR at some point during the season, which places them 13th Healthiest in the NFL—not great, but not bad.Major injuries happened early and ended many seasons before they began (See below). Miami reported players in IR a total of 171 times during the season. Said differently, on average, Miami had 10 players on IR each game which puts them in the bottom quartile of the league.Miami had $32MM in annual contracts “on IR” which placed them 9th highest in the league accordingOgbah and Jones contract size and lengthy time away drove most of the result.Conclusion: The politics of durability will be debated until proven otherwise, but, on whole, the major injuries this year were fluke-y and will likely snap back to normal next season. Fingers-crossed._________________________________________________________Players with IR designation(more games could have been missed as ‘questionable’, ‘doubtful’, or ‘out’)