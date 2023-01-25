2022 Miami Dolphins Major Injury Impact

How injuries impacted Miami during the 2022 season
Miami had a total of 15 total players on IR at some point during the season, which places them 13th Healthiest in the NFL—not great, but not bad.
2. However, the average time players spent on IR was higher than normal. Ugh.
Major injuries happened early and ended many seasons before they began (See below). Miami reported players in IR a total of 171 times during the season. Said differently, on average, Miami had 10 players on IR each game which puts them in the bottom quartile of the league.
3. Key players were lost for large portions of season. Yeah, you know who…
Miami had $32MM in annual contracts “on IR” which placed them 9th highest in the league according Spotrac.com. Ogbah and Jones contract size and lengthy time away drove most of the result.
Conclusion: The politics of durability will be debated until proven otherwise, but, on whole, the major injuries this year were fluke-y and will likely snap back to normal next season. Fingers-crossed.
Players with IR designation
(more games could have been missed as ‘questionable’, ‘doubtful’, or ‘out’)
- Miami’s total number of injuries last season was near league average.
- Although the incident rate was normal, the severity of the injuries and the concentration in core positions (CB, OL, QB) were the big differences.
Players with IR designation
(more games could have been missed as ‘questionable’, ‘doubtful’, or ‘out’)
- Bryon Jones, 18 games
- Emmanuel Ogbah, 8 games
- Nik Needham, 12 games
- Trill Williams, 18 games
- Adam Sheehan, 18 games
- Austin Jackson, 12 games
- Trey Flowers, 12 games
- Cethan Carter, 17 games
- Brandon Jones, 11 games
- Liam Eichenberg, 5 games
- John Lovett, 18 games
- Porter Gustin, 13 games
- Calvin Munson, 5 games
- Clayton Fejedelem, 5 games
- Freddie Swain, 4 games
