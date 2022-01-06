 2022 Miami Dolphins QB.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Miami Dolphins QB....

Well we all need to prepare ourselves for Watson rumors this offseason yet again....

I understand making a move for Watson would be a huge move since it could finally bring a legitimate pro bowl QB to Miami for years to come.

I understand Tua still is young with potential and he hasn't had much help as a starter in the NFL.

So what do we do? Do we take the chance on trading all our future draft picks and inherit Watson's huge deal to solidify the QB position once and for all? Or do we use all those draft picks and cap space to go all in when it comes to building an offense for Tua so we can see what he really has.

I understand fans want to contend immediately and don't want to wait another year to see what Tua has. But wouldn't riding out one more year with Tua be the smartest thing to do as long as we prioritize building the offense through 2022 free agency and the 2022 draft?

Best case scenario if we gave Tua one more year to prove himself would be that we finally found our franchise QB and have a nice offense built around for the future....
Worst case scenario if we gave Tua one more year would be Tua not showing much improvent with talent around him on offense, Miami finding out Tua's ceiling has basically peaked out, and Miami having another mediocre season....

Why the worst case scenario isn't bad....
Miami would still have potential scattered out throughout the offense as long as they spend a good amount of 2022 cap space on fixing the offense as well as using some high 2022 picks on offense. The offense would have one big hole and that's no franchise QB..... I'm assuming Watson would already be traded by then so we'd likely miss out on him by giving Tua one more year but what about the 2023 draft? The 2023 QB prospects are not bad by any means and Miami would have 2 first round picks in 2023, thanks to San Fran, as well as our 2024 & 2025 first round pick.

Assuming our personal 2023 1st round is a mid 1st and the 49ers 2023 1st round is a mid first, couldn't we package those 2 first, future 1sts and some 2nds and 3rds to move up for one of the top 2023 QBs in the draft? We'd have an offense built for him as long as we spend our money and draft well this offseason. At that point, we'd be going all in for a top QB prospect to be our franchise QB one more time.

Wouldn't giving Tua one more chance, going on all this offseason to build the team around him, and worst case going all in for a 2023 top QB prospect be smarter than trading all our future draft picks and taking on Watsons huge contract this offseason? Especially since our options would be limited when it comes to building around Watson if we made a blockbuster trade for him?
 
Although I don’t believe Tua is a star, I think he could manage a strong team around him into the playoffs.

Here’s the the thing about giving Tua another year- how are we supposed to trust this front office to build a competent Oline either in FA or via the draft? With all of the cap and picks that we’ve had the last two years, they haven’t moved the needle not one iota.

I’d prefer to trade for Watson. We have evidence of what he can do in the NFL unlike drafting yet another QB. If they fail to upgrade the Oline, Watson’s elusiveness is a great equalizer. And Watson’s youth is the cherry on top.

If I had any trust in this front office, I’d opt to give Tua another year, buy all the top Olinemen in free agency and continue to build through the draft.

But I don’t trust them. I can’t. So get me the young, proven star and screw the draft.
 
marino13zach54 said:
Although I don’t believe Tua is a star, I think he could manage a strong team around him into the playoffs.

Here’s the the thing about giving Tua another year- how are we supposed to trust this front office to build a competent Oline either in FA or via the draft? With all of the cap and picks that we’ve had the last two years, they haven’t moved the needle not one iota.

I’d prefer to trade for Watson. We have evidence of what he can do in the NFL unlike drafting yet another QB. If they fail to upgrade the Oline, Watson’s elusiveness is a great equalizer. And Watson’s youth is the cherry on top.

If I had any trust in this front office, I’d opt to give Tua another year, buy all the top Olinemen in free agency and continue to build through the draft.

But I don’t trust them. I can’t. So get me the young, proven star and screw the draft.
I can't say I disagree on this. Our offense has really struck out when it comes to building up a line for Tua through the draft. I'm happy they managed to hit on the Waddle pick from what it looks like but we blew it big time by trying to build our Oline through the draft....

I will say though that our entire O-Line is basically still young and they all have a chance to develop as their career goes on but we don't have time to wait for their development. And we definitely can't take another chance on drafting another lineman high in this years draft either.

I think Miami has an ideal amount of cap space and picks this offseason to really improve our offense though....

OT- Liam Eichenberg 24 (2nd Season)
OT- Austin Jackson 23 (3rd Season)
OG- Solomon Kindley 25 (3rd Season)
OG- Robert Hunt 26 (3rd Season)

I believe those 4 guys still could possibly produce in the future but they need to be coached up more and not just by coaches but by some legitimate veteran linemen. Trying to ride out this youth movement on our oline and neglecting trying to add a veteran with a little age to our line has been a disaster.

I think as long as Miami avoids adding to our oline through the draft and insteads spends a good chunk of our cap space on a couple good veteran linemen to add to all of our young guys, then our line could potentially be in good shape next season!


If we can go into next season with....
2 young tackles
1 big name vet tackle (Free Agent)
2 young interior lineman
1 big name vet interior lineman (Free Agent)
A couple back up vet free agent linemen

I think we'd be in good shape!

Then we could use our draft picks for offensive weapons like RB and WR as well as defensive depth. I feel more confident in our management's ability to draft offensive playmakers and defense than O-Line...

Our goal this offseason NEEDS to be for us to stop being cheap when it comes to spending money in free agency on our offense. Do the opposite of our past few offseasons and spend some bank on the offensive trenches!
 
