2022 Miami Dolphins QB....

Well we all need to prepare ourselves for Watson rumors this offseason yet again....



I understand making a move for Watson would be a huge move since it could finally bring a legitimate pro bowl QB to Miami for years to come.



I understand Tua still is young with potential and he hasn't had much help as a starter in the NFL.



So what do we do? Do we take the chance on trading all our future draft picks and inherit Watson's huge deal to solidify the QB position once and for all? Or do we use all those draft picks and cap space to go all in when it comes to building an offense for Tua so we can see what he really has.



I understand fans want to contend immediately and don't want to wait another year to see what Tua has. But wouldn't riding out one more year with Tua be the smartest thing to do as long as we prioritize building the offense through 2022 free agency and the 2022 draft?



Best case scenario if we gave Tua one more year to prove himself would be that we finally found our franchise QB and have a nice offense built around for the future....

Worst case scenario if we gave Tua one more year would be Tua not showing much improvent with talent around him on offense, Miami finding out Tua's ceiling has basically peaked out, and Miami having another mediocre season....



Why the worst case scenario isn't bad....

Miami would still have potential scattered out throughout the offense as long as they spend a good amount of 2022 cap space on fixing the offense as well as using some high 2022 picks on offense. The offense would have one big hole and that's no franchise QB..... I'm assuming Watson would already be traded by then so we'd likely miss out on him by giving Tua one more year but what about the 2023 draft? The 2023 QB prospects are not bad by any means and Miami would have 2 first round picks in 2023, thanks to San Fran, as well as our 2024 & 2025 first round pick.



Assuming our personal 2023 1st round is a mid 1st and the 49ers 2023 1st round is a mid first, couldn't we package those 2 first, future 1sts and some 2nds and 3rds to move up for one of the top 2023 QBs in the draft? We'd have an offense built for him as long as we spend our money and draft well this offseason. At that point, we'd be going all in for a top QB prospect to be our franchise QB one more time.



Wouldn't giving Tua one more chance, going on all this offseason to build the team around him, and worst case going all in for a 2023 top QB prospect be smarter than trading all our future draft picks and taking on Watsons huge contract this offseason? Especially since our options would be limited when it comes to building around Watson if we made a blockbuster trade for him?