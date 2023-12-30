2022 Miami dolphins vs Ravens game replay on nfl network right now

I noticed how we had very little pre-snap motion compared to this season. It was obvious that it was a massive change at the start of this season, but you tend to forget.Watching it now. Something I noticed is that we threw that WR screen about 10 times in the 1st half
Remember even Tyreek said he didn't know the playbook properly until this year. Sure that played a roll.
I also noticed how many calls went against us in the fourth quarter.
To me, I felt like it was a change McD worked on so that we could more effectively combat those defenses, like the Chargers last season, that got hands on Tyreek and Waddle immediately and screwed up our timing.
I noticed that, but just before miami scored to make it 28-14 in the 3rd quarter. Before the td pass from Tua to Gesicki. Tua threw the screen to Hill, the db say it and clocked hill instantly when he caught it. It was lucky it wasn't picked. I just hope in this game Mike doesn't have too many screens or Tua is careful as the ravens defense is good and they also seem pretty instinctive. They like to jump routs and that affected purdy. Screens are always dangerous especially with defenses like ravens as they can easily be a pick 6Watching it now. Something I noticed is that we threw that WR screen about 10 times in the 1st half
Another thing I noticed was that Tua ran a bit and also had a QB sneak or two. This was the game right before the Milano shove.
And Ramsey is an otherworldly upgrade.Big upgrade in our defense is Long instead of Roberts
How did you save it?Saved on my DVR. Watched the fourth quarter again last night.