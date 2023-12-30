 2022 Miami dolphins vs Ravens game replay on nfl network right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Miami dolphins vs Ravens game replay on nfl network right now

cltchperf

cltchperf

May 12, 2005
9,548
4,969
Just wanted to give the heads up. I saw the replay last year of course, but thought I'd share so others can relive that awesome game before miamiu plays them tomorrow. I'm watching it right now
 
Watching it now. Something I noticed is that we threw that WR screen about 10 times in the 1st half
 
zucca said:
Watching it now. Something I noticed is that we threw that WR screen about 10 times in the 1st half
I noticed how we had very little pre-snap motion compared to this season. It was obvious that it was a massive change at the start of this season, but you tend to forget.

I also noticed how many calls went against us in the fourth quarter.
 
ForksPhin said:
I noticed how we had very little pre-snap motion compared to this season. It was obvious that it was a massive change at the start of this season, but you tend to forget.

I also noticed how many calls went against us in the fourth quarter.
Remember even Tyreek said he didn't know the playbook properly until this year. Sure that played a roll.
 
andyahs said:
Remember even Tyreek said he didn't know the playbook properly until this year. Sure that played a roll.
To me, I felt like it was a change McD worked on so that we could more effectively combat those defenses, like the Chargers last season, that got hands on Tyreek and Waddle immediately and screwed up our timing.
 
zucca said:
Watching it now. Something I noticed is that we threw that WR screen about 10 times in the 1st half
I noticed that, but just before miami scored to make it 28-14 in the 3rd quarter. Before the td pass from Tua to Gesicki. Tua threw the screen to Hill, the db say it and clocked hill instantly when he caught it. It was lucky it wasn't picked. I just hope in this game Mike doesn't have too many screens or Tua is careful as the ravens defense is good and they also seem pretty instinctive. They like to jump routs and that affected purdy. Screens are always dangerous especially with defenses like ravens as they can easily be a pick 6
 
cltchperf said:
I noticed that, but just before miami scored to make it 28-14 in the 3rd quarter. Before the td pass from Tua to Gesicki. Tua threw the screen to Hill, the db say it and clocked hill instantly when he caught it. It was lucky it wasn't picked. I just hope in this game Mike doesn't have too many screens or Tua is careful as the ravens defense is good and they also seem pretty instinctive. They like to jump routs and that affected purdy. Screens are always dangerous especially with defenses like ravens as they can easily be a pick 6
Another thing I noticed was that Tua ran a bit and also had a QB sneak or two. This was the game right before the Milano shove.
 
What an upgrade miami;s rbs are to last years. Jeff wilson definitely better then chase edmonds and achane is a beast. I know miami acquired Wilson mid season last year, just talking about the rbs before miami got wilson. I think miami got mostert to start the season last year, but miami's o line didn't run block as well last year compared to this year and miami has had back ups mostly this year too. Edmonds lacked the vision to get more gains than he should have
 
Watching now. Holy crap — it’s 35-14 with :26 left in the 3rd quarter.

We come back and WIN.
 
Tua looks MUCH faster on his feet a year ago - There are a lot of plays he makes in this game he simply couldn't make now.
 
