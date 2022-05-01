 2022 NFL Draft Grades by Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 NFL Draft Grades by Team

LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,580
Reaction score
3,882
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
Grading will be the function of TOTAL SCORE and TIERS:

TOTAL SCORE is the sum of A and B below.
A. Points are assigned to each player drafted:
Day 1 value = 5 or 6 points
Day 2 value = 3 or 4 points
Day 3 value = 2 points
Taking a flyer on UDFA with reasonable chance of success = 1 point
UDFA/roster fodder, no impact, no competitive advantage, did not grade well = 0 points

B. Points for quantity of Day 1, 2, and 3 players drafted:
1 point for each highlight player
(highlighted: Day 1 Green, Day 2 Yellow, Day 3 Red.)

TIERS:
A (Far exceeded expectations) = Score over 22 and at least 3 impact players
B (Exceeded expectations) = Score 18-21 and at least 3 impact players
C (Met Expectations) = Score 10-17 and at least 3 impact players
D (Below Expections) = Score 9 or below or 2 impact players
F (FAILED) = Score 9 or below and 1 or 0 impact players.

We start with the worst graded team #32.
 
#32 - F (FAILED) = 0 Points
1651374251578.png

RD 3 Logan Bruss G = 0 Points
RD 4 Decobie Durant CB = 0 Points
RD5 Kyren Williams RB = 0 Points
RD6 Quentin Lake S = 0 Points
RD6 Derion Kendrick CB = 0 Points
RD7 Daniel Hardy DE = 0 Points
RD7 Russ Yeast S = 0 Points
RD7 AJ Arcuri T = 0 Points

The Rams had 8 picks in the draft and managed to draft a big fat nothing.
 
#31 - F (Failed) = 3 Points
1651375006743.png

RD3 Channing Tindall LB = 2 Points + 1 for impact
RD4 Erik Ezukanma WR = 0 Points
RD 7 Cameron Goode EDGE = 0 Points
RD 7 Skylar Thompson QB = 0 Points

Miami is another team that took the draft off, to celebrate something like the Rams.
 
#30 - F (Failed) = 6 Points
1651375964307.png

RD1 Kenny Pickett QB = 5 Points + 1
RD2 George Pickens WR = 0 Points
RD3 Demarvin Leal DT = 0 Points
RD4 Calvin Austin WR = 0 Points
RD6 Connor Heyward FB = 0 Points
RD7 Mark Robinson LB = 0 Points
RD7 Chris Oladokun QB = 0 Points

I gave them first round grade on Kenny Pickett even though he is 24 and a risk. Other than that pick it was weak sauce for the Steelers.
 
#29 - D (Below Expectations) = 6 Points
1651376474706.png

RD3 Dylan Parham = 2 Points + 1
RD4 Zamir White RB = 2 Points + 1
RD4 Neil Farrell DT = 0 Points
RD5 Matthew Butler DT = 0 Points
RD7 Thayer Munford G = 0 Points
RD 7 Brittain Brown RB = 0 Points

Only two impact players and low score for the Raiders.
 
