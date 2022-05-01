2022 NFL Draft Grades by Team

LargoFin
Grading will be the function of TOTAL SCORE and TIERS:
TOTAL SCORE is the sum of A and B below.
A. Points are assigned to each player drafted:
Day 1 value = 5 or 6 points
Day 2 value = 3 or 4 points
Day 3 value = 2 points
Taking a flyer on UDFA with reasonable chance of success = 1 point
UDFA/roster fodder, no impact, no competitive advantage, did not grade well = 0 points
B. Points for quantity of Day 1, 2, and 3 players drafted:
1 point for each highlight player
(highlighted: Day 1 Green, Day 2 Yellow, Day 3 Red.)
TIERS:
A (Far exceeded expectations) = Score over 22 and at least 3 impact players
B (Exceeded expectations) = Score 18-21 and at least 3 impact players
C (Met Expectations) = Score 10-17 and at least 3 impact players
D (Below Expections) = Score 9 or below or 2 impact players
F (FAILED) = Score 9 or below and 1 or 0 impact players.
We start with the worst graded team #32.
