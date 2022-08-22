2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades - Channing Tindall

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers' Kenny Pickett impresses Chad Reuter checks in with grades for one rookie from each contest played in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. What stood out from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance against the Jaguars?

GradeChanning TindallGeorgia · LBMiami Dolphins1-1Tindall is known for his speed, which showed when he hustled across the field in pursuit of scrambling quarterback Chase Garbers on Saturday. Tindall's athleticism also showed up in coverage, as he ran with tight ends over the middle and in the end zone, and even versus a running back who had moved outside before the snap. The former Georgia Bulldog showed he's not just a speed guy, however, stopping a back in his tracks and limiting him to a short gain between the tackles on his first series. He looked to be willing to take on blockers inside, too. Tindall did not always find the ball and must work on his awareness of routes when in zone, but he should be effective working against tight ends and playing the run as a rookie.