2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games - Dolphins vs Ravens

I thought the defense actually played well specially late in the game. The first KR TD wasn't their fault and put their backs against the wall from the beginning of the game.



The Ravens offense was getting after it early on, and then the defense held them to 3 point when we absolutely needed it in the 4th.



Of course we could have done better but I think it was the Ravens offense playing great rather than our Defense playing very bad.



The secondary was getting torched all game but the front 7 was holding their own, at least it seemed that way