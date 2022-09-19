2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games - Dolphins vs Ravens

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 18,342
- Reaction score
- 37,031
- Location
- Bahamas
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
NFL Research: The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history with a player recording 400-plus pass yards and five-plus pass TDs (Tua Tagovailoa) and two others recording 170-plus receiving yards and two-plus receiving TDs (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) in the same game.
- Tua Tagovailoa silences haters as Dolphins storm back. Tagovailoa overcame two first-half interceptions -- one in scoring range and the other that led to a Ravens touchdown drive -- to spearhead a furious Miami comeback after entering the fourth quarter down three scores. Tua dropped a bevy of beautiful throws, from an only-my-guy-can-get-it TD to Mike Gesicki to deep shots to Tyreek Hill in stride. The QB went 36-of-50 passing for 469 yards and a whopping six TDs with two INTs for a 124.1 rating. Four of Tua's six TDs came in the fourth quarter. He might not own the most powerful arm, but Tua used precision to make plays all game and took advantage of busted coverages in the Ravens' secondary. Sunday proved that no lead is safe with Mike McDaniel's offense able to score in waves. When Miami needed Tua to make big plays, the QB shined in crunch time.
- Dolphins' dynamite receiver tandem of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill unstoppable. The Miami offense deserves two nuggets after that comeback. The duo dominated. First, Waddle ripped off yards after the catch and got open on underneath routes. He finished with 11 catches on 19 targets for 171 yards, with a long of 59 yards, and two TDs, including the game-winner. Then, Hill exploded late, blazing past the Ravens' secondary for 11 catches on 13 targets for 190 yards, with a long of 60, and two TDs (both in the fourth quarter). With the combination of speed and route precision, Waddle and Hill make life exceedingly difficult on defenses. Both can turn a short pass into a long gain at any moment. The Dolphins ate up yards after the catch Sunday. Waddle netted 82 YAC and Hill had 72.
- Lamar Jackson puts up an MVP-type performance but comes up shy in short yardage. Jackson had a perfect passer rating as the Ravens built a big first-half lead. The QB dropped dimes and darts from the pocket, completing 72.4% of his passes for 318 yards and three first-half TDs. Jackson also paced the ground game with 119 yards on nine attempts, including a career-high 79-yard TD run. But the Ravens running backs -- sans J.K. Dobbins -- again struggled to gain traction, earning just 28 yards on 14 carries. Baltimore was particularly bad in short-yardage situations. The Ravens couldn't punch it in from the 1-yard-line early, with Jackson fumbling the fourth-down snap. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Jackson was again stuffed on fourth-and-1. The inability to churn the clock on the ground and convert in short yardage helped allow the Dolphins to charge back for the W.
NFL Research: The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history with a player recording 400-plus pass yards and five-plus pass TDs (Tua Tagovailoa) and two others recording 170-plus receiving yards and two-plus receiving TDs (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) in the same game.
2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action.
www.nfl.com