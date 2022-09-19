 2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games - Dolphins vs Ravens | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games - Dolphins vs Ravens

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,342
Reaction score
37,031
Location
Bahamas
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
  1. Tua Tagovailoa silences haters as Dolphins storm back. Tagovailoa overcame two first-half interceptions -- one in scoring range and the other that led to a Ravens touchdown drive -- to spearhead a furious Miami comeback after entering the fourth quarter down three scores. Tua dropped a bevy of beautiful throws, from an only-my-guy-can-get-it TD to Mike Gesicki to deep shots to Tyreek Hill in stride. The QB went 36-of-50 passing for 469 yards and a whopping six TDs with two INTs for a 124.1 rating. Four of Tua's six TDs came in the fourth quarter. He might not own the most powerful arm, but Tua used precision to make plays all game and took advantage of busted coverages in the Ravens' secondary. Sunday proved that no lead is safe with Mike McDaniel's offense able to score in waves. When Miami needed Tua to make big plays, the QB shined in crunch time.
  2. Dolphins' dynamite receiver tandem of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill unstoppable. The Miami offense deserves two nuggets after that comeback. The duo dominated. First, Waddle ripped off yards after the catch and got open on underneath routes. He finished with 11 catches on 19 targets for 171 yards, with a long of 59 yards, and two TDs, including the game-winner. Then, Hill exploded late, blazing past the Ravens' secondary for 11 catches on 13 targets for 190 yards, with a long of 60, and two TDs (both in the fourth quarter). With the combination of speed and route precision, Waddle and Hill make life exceedingly difficult on defenses. Both can turn a short pass into a long gain at any moment. The Dolphins ate up yards after the catch Sunday. Waddle netted 82 YAC and Hill had 72.
  3. Lamar Jackson puts up an MVP-type performance but comes up shy in short yardage. Jackson had a perfect passer rating as the Ravens built a big first-half lead. The QB dropped dimes and darts from the pocket, completing 72.4% of his passes for 318 yards and three first-half TDs. Jackson also paced the ground game with 119 yards on nine attempts, including a career-high 79-yard TD run. But the Ravens running backs -- sans J.K. Dobbins -- again struggled to gain traction, earning just 28 yards on 14 carries. Baltimore was particularly bad in short-yardage situations. The Ravens couldn't punch it in from the 1-yard-line early, with Jackson fumbling the fourth-down snap. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Jackson was again stuffed on fourth-and-1. The inability to churn the clock on the ground and convert in short yardage helped allow the Dolphins to charge back for the W.
Next Gen stat of the game: Lamar Jackson generated his first career game with 150-plus pass yards and three TDs vs. blitz in a full game (did so in first half alone).

NFL Research: The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history with a player recording 400-plus pass yards and five-plus pass TDs (Tua Tagovailoa) and two others recording 170-plus receiving yards and two-plus receiving TDs (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) in the same game.


www.nfl.com

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
18,482
Reaction score
15,687
Location
Calgary Alberta
Vote Now Adam Levine GIF by The Voice


Americas Got Talent Wow GIF by Got Talent Global
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
2,815
Reaction score
3,777
This looked like my wife this morning when I told her I should get all the credit because, at halftime, I was saying Tua needed to be more assertive. I mean, whaaaaaat? LOL! ;-)

Over It Eye Roll GIF by Friends
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,401
Reaction score
6,740
Location
Miami
The defense was also great during short yardage situations. The goal line stands were very impressive. This team as a whole is looking very complete.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,772
Reaction score
26,286
BennySwella said:
The defense was also great during short yardage situations. The goal line stands were very impressive. This team as a whole is looking very complete.
Click to expand...

Defense didn’t play their best game. I was shocked on the early series when they sent X on some kinda off the edge blitz on cover 0. I was like don’t do that and sure enough pitch catch stuff to Batman(good player) for a nice chunk.

Boyer planned and called a bad game.

I was hoping we played a more conventional 2 high type defense.

The 0’stuff screams big plays if you can get past that wave.

Fortunately we don’t play Qbs like Lamar who adds a crazy element to an offense.

I’m curious how we defend J.Allen. He’s similiar to Lamar.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,401
Reaction score
6,740
Location
Miami
I thought the defense actually played well specially late in the game. The first KR TD wasn't their fault and put their backs against the wall from the beginning of the game.

The Ravens offense was getting after it early on, and then the defense held them to 3 point when we absolutely needed it in the 4th.

Of course we could have done better but I think it was the Ravens offense playing great rather than our Defense playing very bad.

The secondary was getting torched all game but the front 7 was holding their own, at least it seemed that way
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,342
Reaction score
37,031
Location
Bahamas
BennySwella said:
I thought the defense actually played well specially late in the game. The first KR TD wasn't their fault and put their backs against the wall from the beginning of the game.

The Ravens offense was getting after it early on, and then the defense held them to 3 point when we absolutely needed it in the 4th.

Of course we could have done better but I think it was the Ravens offense playing great rather than our Defense playing very bad.
Click to expand...
The Ravens did play well but the defense needs to clean a lot of stuff up.
 
dougb123

dougb123

Bringer of Rain
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 5, 2011
Messages
2,584
Reaction score
5,817
Location
Ft. Lauderdale
ANUFan said:
Defense didn’t play their best game. I was shocked on the early series when they sent X on some kinda off the edge blitz on cover 0. I was like don’t do that and sure enough pitch catch stuff to Batman(good player) for a nice chunk.

Boyer planned and called a bad game.

I was hoping we played a more conventional 2 high type defense.

The 0’stuff screams big plays if you can get past that wave.

Fortunately we don’t play Qbs like Lamar who adds a crazy element to an offense.

I’m curious how we defend J.Allen. He’s similiar to Lamar.
Click to expand...
that call and the way the secondary played so far off we couldn't stop them from getting 1st downs, but I was a bit hot by then the way the game was going.... guess we wouldn't have seen Tua go off if we didn't see the Dolphins losing. Defense needs work and a better plan, just hope the offense carries it over to Buffalo this week... hard to argue with 6 TD's
 
afphinfan

afphinfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 3, 2010
Messages
184
Reaction score
143
Location
Alabama
Lack of pass rush/or fear of letting their QB scramble ... not sure. However, we will have similar next week so our front 7 better put them superman jammies on and get it done.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,984
Reaction score
10,179
Location
San Antonio
dougb123 said:
that call and the way the secondary played so far off we couldn't stop them from getting 1st downs, but I was a bit hot by then the way the game was going.... guess we wouldn't have seen Tua go off if we didn't see the Dolphins losing. Defense needs work and a better plan, just hope the offense carries it over to Buffalo this week... hard to argue with 6 TD's
Click to expand...
I have all the belief in the world for Hill and Waddle’s speed…and now it’s on film in a game situation, and those deep shots to Hill don’t scare the better defenses. I don’t think we’ll see that kind of busted coverage against the Bills…they’re too good. Tua’s going to have to be more selective on the deep shots (and we need Waddle to be better…4 drops and an ignored pass that went for an INT, for starters). The Bills defense destroyed the SB champs last week…we need a sick game plan on both sides of the ball.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom