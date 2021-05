2022 Offensive Line (Underclassman)

When Saban was at Michigan St., he had a 6'7", 350 pound kid up there playing LT for him by the name of Flozell Adams. He played RT his first 2 years then switched over to LT his 3rd year - just like Evan Neal. He went on to be a 5 time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys.



Evan Neal reminds me a lot of "The Hotel", except an even more athletic version of him. Neal's athleticism is stupefying at that size. Monster.