2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
2022 College Football Rankings for Week 3 | ESPN
Visit ESPN to view the 2022 College Football Rankings for Week 3
www.espn.com
That NC State and Pitt...both having lost to the U last season...are ranked ahead of UM is typical ESPN/Coaches Poll bias. UM is significantly improved, both with personel, and certainly coaching. Pitt lost their 2 best players on offense. Slovis was just OK in a weak Pac 12. NCSt has a nce program, is well coached. Wake, IMO will be better than Clemson, unless Dabo pulls DJ for Klubnik. Canes lose to TAMU, Clemson in a close one, and Virginia in a big upset. As solid as Pitts defense usually is, they are no match offensively for UM. Interestingly though, #17 is, IMO a fair ranking. As usual, ND is ranked high. Why? New coach with no head coaching experience. I cannot see them finishing better than 9-3. I'd love to play them in a bowl game. I fondly remember 2017.
The kids get legitament ads on lifewallet to earn their NIL
Not like in bama were they have been getting bags for years
Funny coinsidence all the players have new cars there
The truth is the field has been leveled and we are coming for you.
I’m not much of buyer on Pitt, but it’s not bias to have them ranked one spot ahead of Miami. They just won the conference last year.
The problem is your logic is horribly flawed. Otherwise, you’d agree that Florida St. and N. Carolina should both be ranked ahead of Miami since they both beat Miami.
I’d also be careful in regards to wanting to play anybody in a bowl game based on 2017. There’s probably a lot of teams that would love to play Miami in a bowl game since they’re 1-10 in their last 11 bowl games.
I have to say this every year for some reason to stiff breeze fans - but nobody cares about rap hype videos and celebrities hanging around practices from a program that doesn’t even have an on campus stadium. The coaches voting in that poll have to see you go out and earn it. It’s that simple.
By the way, Miami fans better hope Ruiz can deliver on all that money being promised to those recruits. I ain’t sure he can.
I doubt swapping Phil Knight for the Ruiz character turns out to be a wise career decision for coach Mario.
It’s going to look like a migrant crisis in south Florida with all the players leaving for the transfer portal if the money promised doesn’t materialize, or the results on the field don’t reflect all the money spent.
I love college football. Good luck everybody!
Many of those kids got nothing more than dinner on Shapiro's yacht. Compared to the $$ given out by Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Texas and others, it was another lynching by SI. UM paid for it. One day, you folks will...the moment Saban hangs 'em up. Just remember what I said.I thought the field was already pretty level when Shapiro and the coaches were down there handing out cash and prostitutes like Halloween candy.
Y’all might get to 8 wins with lifewallet!
Just keep an eye on how MSP Recovery and its share prices. I do.
I tend to do a little trading myself sometimes.
Just remember what I said.
Good luck everybody!
Especially you, Kansas!
"I love college football. Good luck everybody!"
No. you love Alabama football. Hopefully, you're not bandwagon. I'm a UM alum. You're sore that you lost top recruits to UM. The NIL has suddenly evened the playing field. SEC teams have been paying players for decades. UM is a private school with, until recently 1/10 the budget and facilities of most SEC schools. UM is not SEC ready. It's going to take 3 great recruiting years, and Mario must allow the offense to breathe. He handcuffed Herbert at Oregon. Based on games I watched, I wouldn't have taken Herbert ahead of Tua. As to FSU winning, they Manny screwed the pooch defensively. He was a horrible DC at Texas, and MSState,. even at MTSU. Again, UM defeated both NCSt and Pitt..both whom were better than this year's edition. o me, with the HUGE upgrade to the entire UM coaching staff..it's who's who of championship calibre coaches...and an established winning experienced HC, I can't see why UM sits behind Pitt and NCSt.
I have no dislike for Alabama. Notre Dame and the Gators are my un-faves.
As to celebrities, it's called UM family. Always been that way, during good times and not so. Not sure why you're focusing so much on NIL when you have the best HC and top program in football. Hearing footsteps? Relax, as I said, it's going to be a couple years at least, and that's IF all UM's 2023 commits sign on the dotted line. As you said, things can change. As to the portal, the only players that leave with be 3rd year players who are beaten out by the new wave. I'm hoping QB Garcia stays.
OK..I've enjoyed the conversation. You know your stuff. I wish UA a great season, most of all no serious injuries. I believe you might have won the Championship game save for the injury to your WR. It was just UGA's year. A great defense which covered for their good not great offense. Cheers.
Many of those kids got nothing more than dinner on Shapiro's yacht. Compared to the $$ given out by Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Texas and others, it was another lynching by SI. UM paid for it. One day, you folks will...the moment Saban hangs 'em up. Just remember what I said.
Many of em got a lot more than dinner too.
I don’t think you went out on much of a limb to insinuate a decline after Saban retires. Just remember I said it long before you did.
But they’ll still put a country boy ass whippin’ on the stiff breezes like they always have - since back when they used to schedule Miami for homecoming fodder.
The problem with Miami fans is they think college football started in the early 1980’s.
You have to give respect to get it back.
I can't wait for the Gators to add in that 17th win against the Vols in 18 years. They play like Volunteers. I thought it was just the name. LOL.I live in middle TN, and though I miss Miami, I’ve found many here can actually do long division! I also remember when Bamas first game under Saban was a loss to a Louisiana directional school…. And for a decade prior they we’re inconsequential. It happens to all. Mr Pachyderm’s insouciance is typical of fans whose programs are on top. There is no such thing as a gracious winner in college football, other than maybe at Vandy. I’m not a Tennessee Vols fan, but I believe the Vols will give Alabama everything they can handle till the 4th quarter when the Tide wear them down.