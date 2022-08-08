2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

"I love college football. Good luck everybody!"

No. you love Alabama football. Hopefully, you're not bandwagon. I'm a UM alum. You're sore that you lost top recruits to UM. The NIL has suddenly evened the playing field. SEC teams have been paying players for decades. UM is a private school with, until recently 1/10 the budget and facilities of most SEC schools. UM is not SEC ready. It's going to take 3 great recruiting years, and Mario must allow the offense to breathe. He handcuffed Herbert at Oregon. Based on games I watched, I wouldn't have taken Herbert ahead of Tua. As to FSU winning, they Manny screwed the pooch defensively. He was a horrible DC at Texas, and MSState,. even at MTSU. Again, UM defeated both NCSt and Pitt..both whom were better than this year's edition. o me, with the HUGE upgrade to the entire UM coaching staff..it's who's who of championship calibre coaches...and an established winning experienced HC, I can't see why UM sits behind Pitt and NCSt.



I have no dislike for Alabama. Notre Dame and the Gators are my un-faves.

As to celebrities, it's called UM family. Always been that way, during good times and not so. Not sure why you're focusing so much on NIL when you have the best HC and top program in football. Hearing footsteps? Relax, as I said, it's going to be a couple years at least, and that's IF all UM's 2023 commits sign on the dotted line. As you said, things can change. As to the portal, the only players that leave with be 3rd year players who are beaten out by the new wave. I'm hoping QB Garcia stays.



OK..I've enjoyed the conversation. You know your stuff. I wish UA a great season, most of all no serious injuries. I believe you might have won the Championship game save for the injury to your WR. It was just UGA's year. A great defense which covered for their good not great offense. Cheers.