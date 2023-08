2022 Running Backs (Seniors)

There’s a kid not in this list I’ll be keeping an eye on in 2021 and that’s Elijah Dotson of Sacramento State.



He’s has decent size at 6-0 185 and has decent speed as a kid that also runs track. He‘s a tough, capable runner, but the reason think he’s got a shot at possibly playing at the next level is due to his receiving ability.



He was among the Big Sky’s leading rushers in 2018, but after a complete coaching staff overhaul in 2019 — including a switch to a much more QB centric dual threat offense — he was mostly used as a receiving option. He ended the season with 70 receptions and showed an ability to catch the ball like a WR.



Sac State had their best season ever in the Big Sky in 2019, tying for the Conference Championship with Weber State.



2021 will be a huge season for him to prove himself as a day 3 kid or UDFA. He needs to add 10-15 pounds and get stronger, but he’s got some skills.