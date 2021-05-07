 2022 Running Backs (Underclassman) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Running Backs (Underclassman)

1. Breece Hall / Iowa St. / 6'1", 215

2. Isaiah Spiller / Texas A&M / 6'1", 225

3. Kevin Harris / S. Carolina / 5'10", 225

4. Jerrion Ealy / Ole Miss / 5'8", 190

5. Master Teague / Ohio St. / 5'11", 225

6. Zamir White / Georgia / 6'0", 215

7. Eric Gray / Oklahoma / 5'10", 205 [Transferred from Tennessee]

8. Kyren Williams / Notre Dame / 5'9", 195

1620404040572.png


9. Chris Rodriguez / Kentucky / 5'11", 224

10. Ainias Smith / Texas A&M / 5'10", 190

11. Sincere McCormick / UTSA / 5'9", 200

12. Tyler Goodson / Iowa / 5'10", 200

13. Zonovan Knight / NC State / 5'11", 206

14. Tyler Allgeier / BYU / 5'11", 220

15. Jerome Ford** / Cincinnati / 5'11", 215

1620403894746.png


16. Snoop Conner / Ole Miss / 5'10", 215

17. SaRodorick Thompson / Texas Tech / 6'0", 210

18. Ja'Tarvious Whitlow / W. Illinois / 6'0", 210

19. Zach Charbonnet / UCLA / 6'1", 220 [Transferred from Michigan]

20. Cameron Carroll / Tulane / 6'0", 225

21. Jashaun Corbin / Florida St. / 6'0", 220

22. Austin Jones / Stanford / 5'10", 201

23. Kenneth Walker / Michigan St. / 5'10", 206 [Transferred from Wake Forest]

24. George Holani / Boise St. / 5'11", 206

25. Re'Mahn Davis / Vanderbilt / 5'9", 215 [Transferred from Temple]

26. Kavosiey Smoke / Kentucky / 5'9", 201

27. Tyrion Davis-Price / LSU / 6'1", 232

28. John Emery / LSU / 5'11", 215

29. Trey Sanders / Alabama / 6'0", 214

30. Jarek Broussard / Colorado / 5'9", 185

31. Ulysses Bentley** / SMU / 5'10", 184

1620404120583.png


32. Chris Smith / UL-Lafayette / 5'9", 194

33. D.J. Williams / Florida St. / 5'10", 208 [Transferred from Auburn]

34. Camerun Peoples / App. St. / 6'2", 210

35. Chris Curry / Utah / 5'11", 216 [Transferred from LSU]

36. Keilan Robinson / Alabama / 5'9", 190

37. O'Shaan Allison / Ohio / 5'10", 205
 
I wouldn’t have Zamir that high, but I do respect your opinion.
 
Ainias Smith is a little bit of a RB/Slot WR hybrid that is a very interesting type of player. You'll see Alabama use Keilan Robinson a little bit the same this year.
 
I like Chris Rodriguez from Kentucky. That kid is tough.
 
I remember thinking John Emery was gonna be the next big thing and being really disappointed when he decommitted from us. Shows how much I know I guess, wouldn’t be surprised to see him break out this year though
 
