2022 Running Backs (Underclassman)

1. Breece Hall / Iowa St. / 6'1", 215
2. Isaiah Spiller / Texas A&M / 6'1", 225
3. Kevin Harris / S. Carolina / 5'10", 225
4. Jerrion Ealy / Ole Miss / 5'8", 190
5. Master Teague / Ohio St. / 5'11", 225
6. Zamir White / Georgia / 6'0", 215
7. Eric Gray / Oklahoma / 5'10", 205 [Transferred from Tennessee]
8. Kyren Williams / Notre Dame / 5'9", 195
9. Chris Rodriguez / Kentucky / 5'11", 224
10. Ainias Smith / Texas A&M / 5'10", 190
11. Sincere McCormick / UTSA / 5'9", 200
12. Tyler Goodson / Iowa / 5'10", 200
13. Zonovan Knight / NC State / 5'11", 206
14. Tyler Allgeier / BYU / 5'11", 220
15. Jerome Ford** / Cincinnati / 5'11", 215
16. Snoop Conner / Ole Miss / 5'10", 215
17. SaRodorick Thompson / Texas Tech / 6'0", 210
18. Ja'Tarvious Whitlow / W. Illinois / 6'0", 210
19. Zach Charbonnet / UCLA / 6'1", 220 [Transferred from Michigan]
20. Cameron Carroll / Tulane / 6'0", 225
21. Jashaun Corbin / Florida St. / 6'0", 220
22. Austin Jones / Stanford / 5'10", 201
23. Kenneth Walker / Michigan St. / 5'10", 206 [Transferred from Wake Forest]
24. George Holani / Boise St. / 5'11", 206
25. Re'Mahn Davis / Vanderbilt / 5'9", 215 [Transferred from Temple]
26. Kavosiey Smoke / Kentucky / 5'9", 201
27. Tyrion Davis-Price / LSU / 6'1", 232
28. John Emery / LSU / 5'11", 215
29. Trey Sanders / Alabama / 6'0", 214
30. Jarek Broussard / Colorado / 5'9", 185
31. Ulysses Bentley** / SMU / 5'10", 184
32. Chris Smith / UL-Lafayette / 5'9", 194
33. D.J. Williams / Florida St. / 5'10", 208 [Transferred from Auburn]
34. Camerun Peoples / App. St. / 6'2", 210
35. Chris Curry / Utah / 5'11", 216 [Transferred from LSU]
36. Keilan Robinson / Alabama / 5'9", 190
37. O'Shaan Allison / Ohio / 5'10", 205
