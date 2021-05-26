2022 salary cap set at $208.2 million

Miami Dolphins will be in good shape with a $25 million cap jump in 2022 The Miami Dolphins will get a big boost of money in 2022 when the NFL salary cap will jump almost $25 million after a drop in 2021. According to a report, ...

As of now, we are $63.7 million beneath next year's salary cap. However, that doesn't include any of our 2021 draft picks other than Waddle, plus we'll also need to figure out contract extensions with Fuller, Ogbah, Baker and Gesicki, at a minimum.