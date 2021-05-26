 2022 salary cap set at $208.2 million | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 salary cap set at $208.2 million

DolfanDaveInMI

DolfanDaveInMI

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
4,065
Reaction score
324
Location
Mason, MI
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins will be in good shape with a $25 million cap jump in 2022

The Miami Dolphins will get a big boost of money in 2022 when the NFL salary cap will jump almost $25 million after a drop in 2021. According to a report, ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

As of now, we are $63.7 million beneath next year's salary cap. However, that doesn't include any of our 2021 draft picks other than Waddle, plus we'll also need to figure out contract extensions with Fuller, Ogbah, Baker and Gesicki, at a minimum.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,909
Reaction score
6,195
That's an awesome jump. Congrats players. We are in great shape.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom