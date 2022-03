2022 Top 100

jimthefin said: I did not notice before but I have to ask why you have Kyle Hamilton so low? Click to expand...

Well I think he’s a good player and a good prospect, but I don’t necessarily subscribe to the hype. He’s not Sean Taylor.I think some may like to compare him to Kam Chancellor, but he’s not that physical or the hitter and tackler Chancellor was - and Chancellor was a 5th round pick.Not as fast or physical as Lewis Cine. That dude is a different level when he runs and hits.Alabama’s running backs were running over Kyle Hamilton in the playoff game in 2020. But at least he hung on while getting run over.He’s a good player that shows good range for his size despite his 4.6 speed. He’s about as good as Harrison Smith was coming out of Notre Dame in my opinion.But a top 5 pick - Don’t really see that.