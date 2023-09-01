2023-24 Baby!!!!

God I can't wait for this season. I'm going to leave my negative opinions at the door in this post and attach a video that made me so proud to be a Dolphin fan. Quick story, I was at bdubs this Sunday and I was literally about to leave, all the people at the bar were clowning. But then we scored that first td in the 4th and something told me to stay. So I did, then the next td and people were all cheering for me like I was in the game (only Dolphin fan in the place lol) then by the time the game ended everyone was going nutz! It was awesome!!! Let's go boysssssss