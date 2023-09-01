 2023-24 Baby!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023-24 Baby!!!!

eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
5,098
Reaction score
8,125
Location
Minnesota
God I can't wait for this season. I'm going to leave my negative opinions at the door in this post and attach a video that made me so proud to be a Dolphin fan. Quick story, I was at bdubs this Sunday and I was literally about to leave, all the people at the bar were clowning. But then we scored that first td in the 4th and something told me to stay. So I did, then the next td and people were all cheering for me like I was in the game (only Dolphin fan in the place lol) then by the time the game ended everyone was going nutz! It was awesome!!! Let's go boysssssss

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom