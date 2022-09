2023 Defensive End (Underclassman)

Anudike-Uzomah looks amazing on the plays where he puts it together. If he continues to add strength and polish, he has a bright future. Made a ton of plays, love his effort and activity. He doesn't accept double-teams - continues pushing the pocket or worms for an angle.



My biggest knock, is sometimes he tries to do shit that is just stupid. Spinning back late inside when a Guard is waiting, getting tangled up and losing sight of the ball. I think it's mostly about him trying to do too much, and is somewhat connected to his high-effort style, but if he can cut that out of his game, Top 40, maybe even Top 20, is plausible.