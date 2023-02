I feel like Gervon Dexter can do whatever he wants on the field. When they cut him loose, I get C. Campbell and D. Buckner vibes. More often than not, Florida had him eating double-teams playing 0-2 techniques. When he was locked in, he did well, but his effort was inconsistent. For example, he looked better vs Alabama than he did UCF.



In general, I think this DT class is kind of like Dexter. The talent is there for it to be one of the best classes in years, but we're waiting on them to play up to that talent consistently.