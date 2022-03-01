 2023 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 08-29-2023, 05:55PM) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Depth Chart (UPDATED: 08-29-2023, 05:55PM)

As free agency and the draft approaches, this is my annual thread trying to keep track of the roster coming and goings in depth chart form. This is obviously an evolving unofficial depth chart that could change multiple times a day as new players are added or sent packing. As always, if you see a player that isn't on here that should be, or if someone is out of place, please let me know. Thanks!
 

So I updated the Depth Chart to reflect the one issued by the team today, though with one exception. I just couldn't put Bowden and Williams ahead of Ezukanma, especially with everything we know from Camp. Ezukanma has looked very good and both Williams and Bowden are being shopped for a trade. So that is the one change I personally made to the chart from what the team issued.

Also, one interesting thing I noticed is that Ingram is actually ahead of Van Ginkel.
 
I don't see McKinley that far back at FS. :ffic:
 
I just updated with the first "Depth Chart" for 2023. I removed everyone who is a free agent and added in all the future contract signings. I believe "as of today" this is what our 2023 team looks like. Obviously big changes to come over the following months, especially since we don't have a running back even signed. 🤣
 
This is true lol

Just can't wait until we see Grier blow all of our cap room on Josh Jacobs this offseason, while ignoring the Oline and QB problems. It's such a Grier move, wouldn't surprise me at all.
 
