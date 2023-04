A freakish combine showing put Washington in the first-round conversation, only for that hype to slowly die down in the weeks since. He remained PFF's TE5 following the event but has fallen to a late second-round pick.After being drafted at No. 38 or higher in 25% of drafts by PFF Mock Draft Simulator users in early March, Washington is now going around the No. 58 pick in half of drafts as of early April.