2023 draft.....who you like?

finfan41 said: With both Howard and Jones both being 30 plus we might want to start looking at CB, they are key to running their type of defense Click to expand...

jimthefin said: I am thinking OL will still be a need, OT and maybe C.



A stud TE depending on what happens with Gesicki although I doubt they look there in R1.



A young CB or edge rusher would be nice too.



I doubt they go RB early. Click to expand...

Howard turns 29 on Monday, (the 4th), but i can always get behind more corners. Was looking at Byron Jones's contract, he's at a minimum going to be here two more seasons. I thought there was a chance he'd be cut next year but that's very unlikely. I am not the biggest fan of Byron but he's certainly solid, it would be great if Iggy became a player this year, who will still be just 22 years old until November. Astonishing. Austin Jackson is also still just 22 years old. Younger than a lot of guys drafted this year.OT will be on the radar for awhile, Center looks very strong in the middle rounds, it's almost insane how many third round type center prospects there are right now. Certainly during the season guys will separate but I am thrilled with the amount of prospects there are in the OC pool next year. I spent the last two off seasons pounding the table for Creed Humphrey and Tyler Linderbaum, that won't continue be the case next year.My gut tells me Mike Gesicki has a very productive season and leaves in FA to a monster contract that we just shouldn't dish out. Notre Dame @ Ohio State September 3rd, can't wait to see that TE against my Buckeyes. I could see him being in play for us. I prefer having MG on the roster vs. not having him on the roster but at a certain point the "tough decision" will actually be a no-brainer.You never know with the RB's because the position is always so hard to peg, even when your a couple days away from the draft, so almost a year in advance is even harder. I like the backs we added, certainly a monumental upgrade over 2019-2021, but we don't exactly have a lot of holes and at a certain point you have to take an impact player almost anywhere you can find one when you've invested so much in the rest of the roster already. I am really eager to see more of the George Tech transfer, Jahmyr Gibbs, now at Alabama. A lot of Alvin Kamara comparison's with him. Devon Achane from TXAM is on the radar too. With the two firsts, second round seems more logical for a potential RB1 add. I definitely intend on watching more college football this year.Edge, CB, OT is always going to be in play for me. Effect the QB, effect the outcome.