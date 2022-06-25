 2023 draft.....who you like? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 draft.....who you like?

The Ghost

Time to turn the page on draft talk and get into 2023.

Are you enamored with anyone yet?

Michael Mayer the TE they call baby Gronk? Ya i see it.
Bijan Robinson maybe? The complete RB from Texas?
Eli Ricks to replace Byron Jones (I like this for sure).

We've finally reached the point where we finally have a solid roster and can try and pinpoint and eliminate our remaining needs.

I think we all suspect at least one more top OL prospect is needed and will be added next year. Probably a RT. Center might still be a need but it appears to be a draft stocked with 2nd-4th round center prospects. Like a lot of prospects in that cluster. I don't expect Center to be on the radar in the first round without a Linderbaum caliber prospect.

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs could sneak into the first round with the transfer to Alabama. Explosive as it gets.
RB - Bijan Robinson, we'd be lucky to add him. Special. It's a shame he didn't go to a football school.
RB - Devon Achane, love him too.

The OT from Northwestern looks pretty impressive.
Georgia is loaded with defensive talent again.
Alabama and Ohio State appear to be fielding the same big number of prospects again. Not a fan of the transfer portal.


On defense I'll be paying the closest attention to corners this year, on defense anyway, followed by LB's. I suspect Byron Jones could be on the chopping block next year. I don't think enough people are thinking along those lines but I certainly am. He could have a solid year considering the talent around him. I just need more bang for my buck.

I was talking RB's in the main forum and couldn't help extend that conversation into here. We have three new veterans each of which are substantially better than what we've trotted onto the field the last 3-4 years. But there are always question marks with those types of guys.

Everything I say and think is with the thought that Tua will reach new heights this year and the future will clearly revolve around him.
 
Ricky Williams 2.0 from Texas sure seems enticing

As does the next Gronk, and I'm and ND homer, so would love either of those moves

Seems like there should be a lot of really good talent this next draft
 
I am thinking OL will still be a need, OT and maybe C.

A stud TE depending on what happens with Gesicki although I doubt they look there in R1.

A young CB or edge rusher would be nice too.

I doubt they go RB early.
 
If I'm making the pick, I'm taking a pass rusher. Ingram is a rental, Phillips will always be a concussion risk, and Ogbah is a good, but not great player who is on what is basically a two year contract.

Add in the fact that Van Ginkle is on the last year of his contract and Seiler's only runs through 2023 and I'm expecting some turnover here.

I might take two.
 
Ricks got arrested recently, didn't he?
 
Will Anderson will be the first non QB off the board so you will need to be picking Top 3 for him.

I am thinking OT and edge rusher along with CB will be the need/value situation for Miami.

I can't see the team going RB in R1 and i doubt they would go TE either. I like Mayer out of ND but he might lack the speed to be a 1st rounder anyway.

And it will depend on where they are picking, the SF pick will likely be in the 20's unless Lance sh*ts the bed and the Fins pick could be in the late teens to early 20's area as well.

Miami could use the extra picks to move up and target a guy of course.
 
finfan41 said:
With both Howard and Jones both being 30 plus we might want to start looking at CB, they are key to running their type of defense
Howard turns 29 on Monday, (the 4th), but i can always get behind more corners. Was looking at Byron Jones's contract, he's at a minimum going to be here two more seasons. I thought there was a chance he'd be cut next year but that's very unlikely. I am not the biggest fan of Byron but he's certainly solid, it would be great if Iggy became a player this year, who will still be just 22 years old until November. Astonishing. Austin Jackson is also still just 22 years old. Younger than a lot of guys drafted this year.


jimthefin said:
I am thinking OL will still be a need, OT and maybe C.

A stud TE depending on what happens with Gesicki although I doubt they look there in R1.

A young CB or edge rusher would be nice too.

I doubt they go RB early.
OT will be on the radar for awhile, Center looks very strong in the middle rounds, it's almost insane how many third round type center prospects there are right now. Certainly during the season guys will separate but I am thrilled with the amount of prospects there are in the OC pool next year. I spent the last two off seasons pounding the table for Creed Humphrey and Tyler Linderbaum, that won't continue be the case next year.

My gut tells me Mike Gesicki has a very productive season and leaves in FA to a monster contract that we just shouldn't dish out. Notre Dame @ Ohio State September 3rd, can't wait to see that TE against my Buckeyes. I could see him being in play for us. I prefer having MG on the roster vs. not having him on the roster but at a certain point the "tough decision" will actually be a no-brainer.

You never know with the RB's because the position is always so hard to peg, even when your a couple days away from the draft, so almost a year in advance is even harder. I like the backs we added, certainly a monumental upgrade over 2019-2021, but we don't exactly have a lot of holes and at a certain point you have to take an impact player almost anywhere you can find one when you've invested so much in the rest of the roster already. I am really eager to see more of the George Tech transfer, Jahmyr Gibbs, now at Alabama. A lot of Alvin Kamara comparison's with him. Devon Achane from TXAM is on the radar too. With the two firsts, second round seems more logical for a potential RB1 add. I definitely intend on watching more college football this year.

Edge, CB, OT is always going to be in play for me. Effect the QB, effect the outcome.
 
dolfan91 said:
Will Anderson and Bijan Robinson to start. But unfortunately I'm not sure Miami will be drafting high enough for either.
Trade up for both. It's not THAT hard.

Anderson will go high, obviously. But at this point in our history our roster doesn't have many holes. If you can flip AVG for a guy like Anderson......you make the phone calls until Anderson is off the board.

So few holes on this roster, especially from a youth standpoint. We should be able to take more risks next year because of it.

Robinson would certainly be more attainable than Anderson but the point is the same. Attack the 2023 draft.
 
