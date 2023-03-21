 2023 Free Agency has been All About Fangios Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Free Agency has been All About Fangios Defense

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
650
Reaction score
1,559
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

2023 Free Agency Has Been All About Fangio’s Defense - Miami Dolphins

The signings made thus far in 2023 appear to be about one side of the ball thus far for the Miami Dolphins. However, when Miami hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach in 2022, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier gave McDaniel the keys. Described as an offensive genius, McDaniel went all out...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom