2023 Goals - Improving 3rd Down Conversion Rate

Since 2016, Miami’s 3rd down conversion rate of 35.6% ranks #30 in the league.

Since 2021, that’s improved to 38.6% (#19),

Shy of 45% target (average of top 10). The Chiefs we’re #1 at 50.3%.

In 2022, Miami was #16 in overall first downs.

Miami averaged 65 (#22) plays per game last year, yet had the 9th most TDs.

So, yes, when they scored it tended to be fast.

Miami’s Offense had the 25th shortest time of possession (or the inverse, Miami’s Defense allowed the 7th longest time of possession).

Adds 4 additional Offensive plays to the game

Miami averages 0.3 points per play, so 1.2 points.

Miami had an overall -2 point scoring differential for the year. Adding 1.2 points increases to +18.

The average point differential per game was -0.11.

Ideally the average point differential is much higher (+7.6 is average for top 10), but this is a step in the right direction.

IMO, one of Miami’s biggest opportunities in the Chris Grier era, is consistently finding more reliable playmakers who can come up big in key moments—especially in game third downs—for both the offense and defense.But what happens if Miami improves 3rd down conversion rate from 38.6% to 45%?This is one of many important steps (e.g. Fangio, Team Health, Draft/FA) the Dolphins will take next year to position for the Super Bowl.