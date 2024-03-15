 2023 hindsight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 hindsight

Last year I posted a thread, relating to Rick Spielman, former GM saying, certain scouts, GMs etc are better at projecting certain positions.

Looking into CG drafts he was terrible at offense but had an amazing 50% hit on defensive players.

So keeping stupid, simple, I said he should stick to what he's good at:-

Dont trade for Ramsey.
Don't trade for Chubb.
Trade C. Wilkins -(seahawks traded a 2 & 5 for Leonard Williams).

In hindsight just selecting players, same position with those picks.

1.Nolan Smith DE
2.Riley Moss CB

Extra 2 & 4 in this year's draft and extra cap space.

Would we be better off or not?
 
