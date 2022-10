2023 Linebacker (Senior)

Shula Fan said: I just watched Ivan Pace Jr tonight. He was all over the field. I liked how he read the offenses and reacted. Click to expand...

Yes he’s always been a very productive linebacker. Very instinctive. Think he had about 7 sacks as a freshman.He transferred this year from Miami (OH) to play with his brother at Cincinnati.Ideally you’d like him to have a little more length for the next level, but he’ll outplay a bunch that do have it. He’ll stick on a roster somewhere in the NFL and produce in the right system that keeps him clean.His game and tackling tend to drop off when he has to run too far outside the box and finds himself in space.