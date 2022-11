2023 Linebacker (Underclassman)

jimthefin said: I looked up the Bama sack record because i expect Anderson to have a monster year for The Tide.



Derrick Thomas had 27 in 1988!



Holy crap!



I remember him being great but that is over 2 per game.

Suppose I take it for granted, but I thought everybody knew that.It’s also the NCAA record for most sacks in a season. The problem is the NCAA recognizes Terrell Suggs’ 24 sack season as the record because as hard as it is to believe - college football didn’t start keeping sacks as an official statistic until the year 2000.In his last game for Bama he had 5 sacks against Texas A&M. That game was televised too. It was supposed to be played in early September, but was postponed until the end of the season due to Hurricane Gilbert.He also owns the NFL record for most sacks in a single game with 7.Few things in sports are clear cut, but Derrick Thomas was emphatically the most dominant defense player in the history of college football.Will Anderson earned the DT comparison as a freshman, which is quite the indication of how great he’s been. Not just on the field, but off the field and as a leader.Saban has been required to pull Anderson off the field in practice since his freshman season so the offense can run the plays. They can’t even run plays with him on the field. The great Derrick Thomas would approve.