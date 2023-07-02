 2023 Miami Dolphins win total 9.5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Miami Dolphins win total 9.5

AquaHawk

AquaHawk

Apr 13, 2022
1,335
4,486
Midwest
Will Vegas be right again or will Miami seize the moment and outperform the odds?

Last year at this time (July 2022) most Vegas books offered Miami at 9 wins for the season. The forum debated, and not surprisingly, the majority of fans optimistically felt the target was 1-2 wins too low.

Lo and behold, Miami finishes 9-9.

This year, Vegas has Miami slightly improving with 9.5 wins, putting them in the 3rd tier of AFC competitors.

NFL Win Totals | Over Under On Season Long Wins For 2023

A look at NFL Win Totals for the 2023 pro football season. Find the over under on season long wins for every team in the league.
AFC

11.5 - Chiefs, Bengals
10.5 - Bills
9.5 - Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, Chargers, Browns, Ravens
9.0 - Steelers
 
Sports books are to make money. That's why they softball the numbers because they want people to bet.

Dolphins go 13-4 or 14-3 this year. Book that. Just adding Fangio adds 3 wins easy.
 
Key, the same as last season is keeping people healthy. If they do then 10 or more wins is achievable.
The schedule is hard with effectively 7 games against other AFC teams rated at 9 or more wins plus last years SB losers.
Think we can get double digit wins and another playoff berth.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Sports books are to make money. That's why they softball the numbers because they want people to bet.

Dolphins go 13-4 or 14-3 this year. Book that. Just adding Fangio adds 3 wins easy.
While it is true that oddsmakers care more about getting equal $ on both sides of a prop bet, they are also uncannily accurate in the overall scheme of things.

They aren't biased by emotional attachments. They profit on them. Fans of a specific team on the other hand, by definition, are.

That said, were I a sports bettor, I take the over all day, fully realizing injuries at key positions could derail the season.
 
Not sure how many wins but the rankings / tiering looks about what you’d expect w the Jets getting a boost from Mr Rodgers.

Our division is brutal. Going 4-2 in there suddenly looks like success.
 
I doubt 9.5 wins gets us a wild card game this year and if we don't have the best record in the AFC we could end up in the snow and cold, have to hope were better than that. Need to grab all the games we play down here in Miami and recreate a home field advantage again, end up with the best record in AFC. That should be harder than winning the SB.
 
