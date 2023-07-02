2023 Miami Dolphins win total 9.5

Will Vegas be right again or will Miami seize the moment and outperform the odds?
Last year at this time (July 2022) most Vegas books offered Miami at 9 wins for the season. The forum debated, and not surprisingly, the majority of fans optimistically felt the target was 1-2 wins too low.
Lo and behold, Miami finishes 9-9.
This year, Vegas has Miami slightly improving with 9.5 wins, putting them in the 3rd tier of AFC competitors.
AFC
11.5 - Chiefs, Bengals
10.5 - Bills
9.5 - Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, Chargers, Browns, Ravens
9.0 - Steelers
