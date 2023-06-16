2023 NFL defensive line rankings

MDFINFAN
Well the DL fared a lot better than the OL...hmm, like we didn't know.
The youngest of the quartet, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, had a breakout season in 2022, ranking sixth among edge defenders in PFF overall grade (88.8). Interior defender Christian Wilkins continued his solid form, too, grading among the 10 best interior defenders for the second consecutive season.
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-defensive-line-rankings-2023
