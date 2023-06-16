 2023 NFL defensive line rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 NFL defensive line rankings

Well the DL fared a lot better than the OL...hmm, like we didn't know.

4. MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins' defensive line came on strong last season, and the unit should be even better in 2023, as all four projected starters are not yet 28 years old.

The youngest of the quartet, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, had a breakout season in 2022, ranking sixth among edge defenders in PFF overall grade (88.8). Interior defender Christian Wilkins continued his solid form, too, grading among the 10 best interior defenders for the second consecutive season.


https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-defensive-line-rankings-2023
 
