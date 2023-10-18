 2023 NFL Trade Deadline | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
6,789
Reaction score
15,862
Location
A Cardboard Box
The 2023 trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

You guys see anyone you'd love to see us trade for?

The Jets have traded Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs.

I wonder if Josey Jewell is worth pursuing.
 
Last edited:
Stoobz said:
The 2023 trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

You guys see anyone you'd love to see us trade for?
Click to expand...
Stoobz your avatar always reminds me of Neil Young for some reason. 😅
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom