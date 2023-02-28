2023 Offseason Look

Love the coaching staff.



Cuts:

Byron Jones...retirement/injury settlement/June 1 release

Alec Ingold.....I like this guy, but he is too expensive, and I want to draft Hunter Luepke.

Keion Crossen....I like this special teams ace, but we really can't afford the luxury.

Cethan Carter....No brainer, it's Tanner Connor time.

Lester Cotton.....Foregone conclusion.



Trades:

Durham Smythe...Love the guy,but, cap casualty. It's Hunter Long time, and we can probably bring back Adam Shaheen for a song. He's oft injured, but pretty dam good when healthy. I think we would be nuts to let Gesicki get away, he is just too talented; they just need to use him a lot more. FIVE touchdowns and was hardly used. If he was properly used, he should have double digit touchdowns. Also, I want to acquire the supreme dark horse, draft diamond, super sleeper, NOAH GINDORF!

He will slide because of injury history, maybe our 6th, or an acquired 5th to be sure. I'd guess a 5th.



Cedrick Wilson...No brainer here. He was signed before the Tyreek deal. He was gone when we used our 4th on wideout last year. He doesn't fit anymore, and he's worthless on special teams. After the Bears trade down they are going to have a boat load of picks. His cap hit is low, and besides the Bears have more room than anyone else. Say maybe, Dolphins give the player and receive a pick switch in the 3rd round. Our pick #84 for their pick #64. With which we draft RB before several other likely RB needy teams.



New deals and restructures:

Christian Wilkins....no brainer here; new multi-year deal with a tiny 2023 cap hit.

Connor Williams is a keeper. New restructure and extension dropping his 2023 cap hit to near nothing.

Zach Sieler....definitely out performing his current deal. New restructure and extension dropping his 2023 cap hit to near nil.

Jason Sanders kicker...Needs to restructure and take a serious pay cut or get released. Dolphins could, and should, drop that cap hit way down.



These moves will result in the Dolphins going from cap hell, to cap heaven.



Free agent signings and new deals for our own free agents:

Andrew Van Ginkel is a special talent and could probably play any one of the four LB positions, especially Mike. He is a special teams ace and a better than average pass rusher when given the snaps. He MUST be signed to a new multi year deal with a low 2023 cap hit.



Mike Gesicki is just waaaayyyy toooo talented to let get away. He needs to be used more often and in more ways; especially deep down field and the red zone. He must be signed to new long term deal with a low 2023 cap hit.



Thomas Morstead....He was good with us.



Raheem Mostert.....He's 30 now soooo



Elijah Campbell,Justin Zimmer, Trent Sherfield



RB Jamaal Williams....a grossly underrated player. He's good at everything, especially the little things like blocking, short yardage gains, receiving, and a good teammate.



CB Patrick Peterson .....Peterson had one of the best year's of his life last year, he isn't slowing down; and if he does lose a step, when you run a 4.31 you can still be effective when just running 4.4's. I'd give him a 4 year incentive laden deal with an easy out for the team after the first two years. Keep in mind, he projects extremely well with a move to safety.



Carson Wentz QB....This is the perfect signing IMO. For a plethora of reasons ,but especially that Carson can throw deep balls that look like punts. Dolphins need a QB that can actually get the ball to our speedsters 70 yards down field.



Bobby Wagner LB...If he will come at the right price, yes, of course.



Cameron Fleming OT....One of the best swing tackles in the NFL. Dolphins should go hard after this guy IMO.



Draft:

2nd trade down with Bengals and get their 4th.....OL....Cody Mauch

3rd.....Trade up with the Bears for Cedrick Wilson...Zach Charbonnet RB

3rd.....RB Tyjae Spears

4th... from the trade down...CB DJ Turner

5th.....from Smythe trade.....TE Noah Gindorf

6th.....FB....Hunter Luepke

7th.....RB....Tavion Thomas



URFA's....Safety/LB ..Richard Jibunor.......Christian Young....NT..Rashod Colson



Depth Chart:

QB Tua,Wentz,Thompson

RB..Charbonnet,Spears,Mostert,Williams

WR Hill,Waddle,Sherfield,Ezukanma,Braylon Sanders

TE Gesicki,Shaheen,Gindorf,Long

OT Armstead,Jackson,Fleming

OG Hunt,Mauch,Jones

OC..Connor Williams

OL.....Liam Eichenberg,Robert Jones



NT...Raekwon Davis,Rashod Colson

DE...Christian Wilkins,Zach Sieler, Zimmer

OLB..Chubb,Phillips,Ogbah,Van Ginkel,Cameron Goode

ILB...Wagner,Baker,Tindall,Christian Young

Safety...Holland,Jones,McKinley,Jibunor

CB...X,Peteron,Kodou,Trill Williams,Elijah Cambell,DJ Turner,Ellis

LS...Blake Ferguson

K..Jason Sanders

P...Morstead