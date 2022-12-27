 2023 QB hunt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 QB hunt

Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
2,268
Reaction score
2,520
I'm going to avoid the discussion of Tua's skillset and limitations. However, considering his proven lack of durability and now unfortunately significant concussion issues is there anyone who believes we will not be looking for a new starter next year?

Perhaps we need to look at VIABLE options as the team is reasonably set for a deep playoff run with some coaching and player adjustments.

Example: (FA) Derek Carr, would he be viable in this offense considering his limitations
(Trade) Rodgers, considering the lack of draft capital would this even be a possibility?
(Trade) Wilson, could McD fix this dumpster fire
(FA) Brady, how much does he have left?
(FA) Lamar Jackson, a RB playing QB but in todays NFL
(FA) Daniel Jones, McD made Tua viable, can he do the same for Jones?

What other possible options are out there?
 
T

Tross86

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 26, 2020
Messages
88
Reaction score
217
Age
36
Location
Lighthouse Point, FL
You left off the one guy most likely end up here: Jimmy G. And if you all thought Tua made boneheaded throws, Jimmy G is good for at least 1-2 every game.
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,773
Reaction score
2,703
Ask the coach next year who he wants. It can't be this guy.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,068
Reaction score
5,706
Age
32
Location
CT
None of these are viable lol they all would cost a pretty penny, would barely be an upgrade if at all vs Tua and most importantly these do nothing but make it harder to upgrade our bottom 5 defense.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
1,620
Reaction score
1,265
Location
Fort Lauderdale
We don’t have cap space or picks. Tua is the guy unless he retires. In that case maybe you can promise Brady a piece of the team if he signs for cheap. I don’t believe there are any other viable options
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom