2023 QB hunt

I'm going to avoid the discussion of Tua's skillset and limitations. However, considering his proven lack of durability and now unfortunately significant concussion issues is there anyone who believes we will not be looking for a new starter next year?



Perhaps we need to look at VIABLE options as the team is reasonably set for a deep playoff run with some coaching and player adjustments.



Example: (FA) Derek Carr, would he be viable in this offense considering his limitations

(Trade) Rodgers, considering the lack of draft capital would this even be a possibility?

(Trade) Wilson, could McD fix this dumpster fire

(FA) Brady, how much does he have left?

(FA) Lamar Jackson, a RB playing QB but in todays NFL

(FA) Daniel Jones, McD made Tua viable, can he do the same for Jones?



What other possible options are out there?