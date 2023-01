I like Dalton for the right price. Yet I don’t think any of the QB’s on this list would help the Dolphins win many games if Tua goes down with an injury that keeps him out for several games next season.



Right now the Dolphins have the 2nd toughest schedule in 2023 based on the records of the teams they are scheduled to play. So they need Tua to be available for as many games as possible or it’s going to be a long season for the Dolphins.