2023 Quarterback (Underclassman)

Just to clarify, didn’t say he was Cam Newton. Just said he’s as close to Cam Newton as you can get without being Cam Newton.



Cam Newton’s only come around once.



Richardson is just the closest thing to Cam since Cam. Certainly a lot closer than to Josh Freeman.



Josh Freeman ain’t hitting 21 MPH on the GPS like Richardson. We’re talking about a different caliber athlete with a different level of explosiveness in the hamstrings.



Also, Richardson was only a RS Freshman, and he battled injuries last year. He hasn’t even started his sophomore year yet.



Cam Newton still hadn’t barely seen the field by the time he was a sophomore other than at Blinn JUCO. Then went to Auburn, set all kinds of records and became the #1 overall pick. All out of nowhere.



What I’m saying is Richardson is the type of talent and has the type of upside to do the same thing. However, he also has the ability to drop out of my top 5 Underclassman quarterbacks. That’s why I say keep an eye on him and watch his development.



Mullen wasn’t developing anybody last year. At any position. He didn’t develop Cam Newton either.



Mullen wasn’t even going to recruit until the season was over. He really said that. As soon as I heard him say it I knew he was history and told ‘em in the Gator thread in the college forum. You can’t survive that comment as a head coach in the SEC.



Just keep in mind Richardson’s 167 yard passing performance is far more than Cam Newton ever passed for after his first 2 seasons in college.



All I’m saying is Anthony Richardson has the type of size and skillset the NFL likes to take high in the draft. It’s the type of skillset that can go from 167 yards, to #1 overall pick in a year.