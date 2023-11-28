 2023 Road Schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Road Schedule

Gosh we got screwed this year with our non-divisional road schedule.

@ Chargers
@ Eagles
@ Chiefs
@Commanders
@ RAVENS

I certainly would have preferred playing the Panthers, Titans, Raiders or Giants on the road and one of those three power houses at home.
 
Ya I don't see it that way at all actually.

We had 9 home games, 8 road games. Playing KC in Germany was an advantage for us, even if they had a lot of fans there. As was going to LA week 1 and not during the middle of the year.

If I am going to lose to the Eagles, I'd rather do it in their building. Saving us the embarrassment of 30,000 Eagles fans in our building on prime time.

And we had a late Bye. I don't think there is room to complain about the schedule.

4 of the last 5 at home. Even getting the Buffalo and New England road trips out of the way early was a blessing.
 
Ya I don't see it that way at all actually.

We had 9 home games, 8 road games. Playing KC in Germany was an advantage for us, even if they had a lot of fans there. As was going to LA week 1 and not during the middle of the year.

If I am going to lose to the Eagles, I'd rather do it in their building.
With the amount of fans the Chiefs had in Germany, they still had a pretty good home field advantage.
 
Ya. But not the same.

Would you rather play the AFCC in KC or Frankfurt?
No, your right, still better then in KC, but my point was it still was not as big an advantage as many of us (Me included) thought.

There were a lot of Chiefs fan over there, which would make sense as they're the most popular team over there compared to 10th like the Dolphins.

The only European country where we really have a home field advantage no matter what, is England.
 
