2023 Road Schedule

Gosh we got screwed this year with our non-divisional road schedule.
@ Chargers
@ Eagles
@ Chiefs
@Commanders
@ RAVENS
I certainly would have preferred playing the Panthers, Titans, Raiders or Giants on the road and one of those three power houses at home.
