2023 Runningback (Senior)

really hoping that local kid jaleel mclaughlin can be the next small school pierre strong type back....



at notre dame COLLEGE....

2018... 2421 rushing yards 18 rushing tds

2019....2316 rushing yards 30 rushing tds



at youngstown

2020....697 yards 5 rushing tds

2021...1139 yards 12 rushing tds





honestly he's probably more suited for the CFL where he can use his speed to reverse the field and beat defenders to the edges. but would love to see one of my HS alumni make it back to the pros. its been 20 years since we had a guy step foot on the big field