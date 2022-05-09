 2023 Runningback (Underclassman) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Runningback (Underclassman)

1. Bijan Robinson / Texas / 6’0”, 214

2. Tank Bigsby / Auburn / 6’0”, 208

1652107231568.jpeg


3. Zach Evans / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 212 [Transferred from TCU]

4. Jahmyr Gibbs / Alabama / 5’11”, 200 [Transferred from Georgia Tech]

5. Devon Achane / Texas A&M / 5’9”, 185

6. Deuce Vaughn / Kansas St. / 5’6”, 173

1652107334239.jpeg


7. DeWayne McBride / UAB / 5’11”, 215

8. Lew Nichols / C. Michigan / 5’10”, 220

9. Sean Tucker / Syracuse / 5’10”, 210

10. Ulysses Bentley / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 197 [Transferred from SMU]

11. Tavion Thomas / Utah / 6’2”, 221

12. Keaton Mitchell / E. Carolina / 5’9”, 185

1652107435796.jpeg


13. Jalen Mitchell / Louisville / 5’10”, 221

14. Marcus Major / Oklahoma / 5’11”, 222

15. Kobe Pace / Clemson / 5’10”, 210

1652107563755.jpeg


16. Rasheen Ali / Marshall / 6’0”, 201

17. Evan Hull / Northwestern / 5’11”, 210

18. Blake Corum / Michigan / 5’8”, 200

19. Kendre Miller / TCU / 6’0”, 214

20. Treshaun Ward / Florida St. / 5’10”, 192

21. Trey Sanders / Alabama / 6’0”, 214

22. Jase McClellan / Alabama / 5’11”, 212

23. Kendall Milton / Georgia / 6’1”, 220

24. Tyjae Spears / Tulane / 5’10”, 195

25. Dominique Johnson / Arkansas / 6’1”, 235

26. Henry Parrish / Miami / 5’10”, 190 [Transferred from Ole Miss]

27. Jabari Small / Tennessee / 5’11”, 206

28. Roydell Williams / Alabama / 5’10”, 208

29. Nay’Quan Wright / Florida / 5’9”, 196

30. Daniyel Ngata / Arizona St. / 5’9”, 200

31. Damien Moore / California / 5’10”, 220

32. Juwaun Price / Syracuse / 5’10”, 195 [Transferred from New Mexico St.]

33. Marshawn Lloyd** / S. Carolina / 5’9”, 215

34. Nate Noel / Appalachian St. / 5’10”, 190

35. Frank Gore Jr. / Southern Miss / 5’8”, 195 [Son of future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore]

36. Jay Ducker** / Memphis / 5’10”, 185 [Transferred from N. Illinois]

37. Sean Tyler / W. Michigan / 5’8”, 185

38. DeaMonte Trayanum / Ohio St. / 5’11”, 235 [Transferred from Arizona St.]

39. Braydon Bennett** / Coa. Carolina / 6’2”, 190

40. Samson Evans / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 218

41. Johnny Ford / FAU / 5’5”, 175

42. Emani Bailey / UL-Lafayette / 5’8”, 197

43. Chris Tyree / Notre Dame / 5’10”, 190

44. Marquez Cooper / Kent St. / 5’7”, 184

45. Israel Abanikanda / Pittsburgh / 5’11”, 215

46. Brian Battie / USF / 5’8”, 170
 
Feels like at worst this RB class rivals 2020, and it could well rival 2017.
After Robinson, I like Gibbs a LOT - particularly for teams from the Shanahan/Kubiak/Shanahan tree. Reminds me a little of James Cook with his speed/quickness through the hole, but he obv runs much harder. I also love his ability to make plays in the passing game - excellent transition from catch to run.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Feels like at worst this RB class rivals 2020, and it could well rival 2017.
After Robinson, I like Gibbs a LOT - particularly for teams from the Shanahan/Kubiak/Shanahan tree. Reminds me a little of James Cook with his speed/quickness through the hole, but he obv runs much harder. I also love his ability to make plays in the passing game - excellent transition from catch to run.
He’s phenomenal. It’s hard to impress Saban enough to get him to brag on you. but Gibbs managed to do it as soon as he stepped on campus. Has been lights out in spring camp.

Some of the folks that have been around in the program a while already compare him to Alvin Kamara.

People tend to forget Kamara was originally in Tuscaloosa and couldn’t get on the field behind T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake.
 
