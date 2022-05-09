2023 Runningback (Underclassman)

j-off-her-doll said: Feels like at worst this RB class rivals 2020, and it could well rival 2017.

After Robinson, I like Gibbs a LOT - particularly for teams from the Shanahan/Kubiak/Shanahan tree. Reminds me a little of James Cook with his speed/quickness through the hole, but he obv runs much harder. I also love his ability to make plays in the passing game - excellent transition from catch to run. Click to expand...

He’s phenomenal. It’s hard to impress Saban enough to get him to brag on you. but Gibbs managed to do it as soon as he stepped on campus. Has been lights out in spring camp.Some of the folks that have been around in the program a while already compare him to Alvin Kamara.People tend to forget Kamara was originally in Tuscaloosa and couldn’t get on the field behind T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake.