2023 Runningback (Underclassman)

1. Bijan Robinson / Texas / 6’0”, 214
2. Tank Bigsby / Auburn / 6’0”, 208
3. Zach Evans / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 212 [Transferred from TCU]
4. Jahmyr Gibbs / Alabama / 5’11”, 200 [Transferred from Georgia Tech]
5. Devon Achane / Texas A&M / 5’9”, 185
6. Deuce Vaughn / Kansas St. / 5’6”, 173
7. DeWayne McBride / UAB / 5’11”, 215
8. Lew Nichols / C. Michigan / 5’10”, 220
9. Sean Tucker / Syracuse / 5’10”, 210
10. Ulysses Bentley / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 197 [Transferred from SMU]
11. Tavion Thomas / Utah / 6’2”, 221
12. Keaton Mitchell / E. Carolina / 5’9”, 185
13. Jalen Mitchell / Louisville / 5’10”, 221
14. Marcus Major / Oklahoma / 5’11”, 222
15. Kobe Pace / Clemson / 5’10”, 210
16. Rasheen Ali / Marshall / 6’0”, 201
17. Evan Hull / Northwestern / 5’11”, 210
18. Blake Corum / Michigan / 5’8”, 200
19. Kendre Miller / TCU / 6’0”, 214
20. Treshaun Ward / Florida St. / 5’10”, 192
21. Trey Sanders / Alabama / 6’0”, 214
22. Jase McClellan / Alabama / 5’11”, 212
23. Kendall Milton / Georgia / 6’1”, 220
24. Tyjae Spears / Tulane / 5’10”, 195
25. Dominique Johnson / Arkansas / 6’1”, 235
26. Henry Parrish / Miami / 5’10”, 190 [Transferred from Ole Miss]
27. Jabari Small / Tennessee / 5’11”, 206
28. Roydell Williams / Alabama / 5’10”, 208
29. Nay’Quan Wright / Florida / 5’9”, 196
30. Daniyel Ngata / Arizona St. / 5’9”, 200
31. Damien Moore / California / 5’10”, 220
32. Juwaun Price / Syracuse / 5’10”, 195 [Transferred from New Mexico St.]
33. Marshawn Lloyd** / S. Carolina / 5’9”, 215
34. Nate Noel / Appalachian St. / 5’10”, 190
35. Frank Gore Jr. / Southern Miss / 5’8”, 195 [Son of future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore]
36. Jay Ducker** / Memphis / 5’10”, 185 [Transferred from N. Illinois]
37. Sean Tyler / W. Michigan / 5’8”, 185
38. DeaMonte Trayanum / Ohio St. / 5’11”, 235 [Transferred from Arizona St.]
39. Braydon Bennett** / Coa. Carolina / 6’2”, 190
40. Samson Evans / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 218
41. Johnny Ford / FAU / 5’5”, 175
42. Emani Bailey / UL-Lafayette / 5’8”, 197
43. Chris Tyree / Notre Dame / 5’10”, 190
44. Marquez Cooper / Kent St. / 5’7”, 184
45. Israel Abanikanda / Pittsburgh / 5’11”, 215
46. Brian Battie / USF / 5’8”, 170
