2023 Runningback (Underclassman)

j-off-her-doll said: Absolutely see Kamara in his game, and I think a similar role would be ideal for him. I don't think he has the best instincts or creativity as a runner (though, he was in a rough spot at Georgia Tech), but when he puts his foot in the ground, he's lightning, and he's very hard to tackle.



Only one of the top RB's to average over 10 yards per target in each of the last two years, and he had more receiving volume than everyone but Vaughn. To me, he's pretty close to an ideal, modern RB.

I honestly knew Gibbs was a special player coming out of high school. Alabama recruited him but we got on him late in the process, and we already had a full class of the top RB’s in the country already committed. Gibbs ultimately decided to keep his commitment to GT. But I knew he was better than some of the higher rated backs we already had signed. I knew the 3 star rating by the recruiting services was far too low for Gibbs….and so did Nick Saban.The timing just didn’t work out. But the timing is right now.Personally, I tend to not really be a fan of the modern runningback. I see so many with that “specialized” skillset that just can’t produce.I like outdated, old school traits in my RB. The Nick Chubb, Mark Ingram, Dalvin Cook type. I don’t care how good your pass catching skills are if you can’t run between the tackles, break tackles, and have great contact balance to get yards after contact. That’s what I want in my RB. I’ll throw it to my WR’s when I want to throw it. I need you to be able to run it.That’s why I preferred Zamir White over James Cook. White is just better at all those things that I like in my RB. It was just so many knee injuries that forced me to rank him below where I actually liked him.Gibbs is different though. Which is why I like him. He’s a very physical back to possess that modern skillset. He has an old school attitude when he runs. He’s not out there just trying to look pretty and “modern”.If you can’t break tackles and be physical, you just end up being Sony Michel or Keith Marshall. Or Trung Canidate. Or many, many others.