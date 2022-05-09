 2023 Runningback (Underclassman) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Runningback (Underclassman)

Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
15,210
Reaction score
13,623
1. Bijan Robinson / Texas / 6’0”, 214

2. Jahmyr Gibbs / Alabama / 5’11”, 200 [Transferred from Georgia Tech]

3. Tank Bigsby / Auburn / 6’0”, 208

1652107231568.jpeg


4. Devon Achane / Texas A&M / 5’9”, 185

5. DeWayne McBride / UAB / 5’11”, 215

6. Zach Evans / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 212 [Transferred from TCU]

7. Sean Tucker / Syracuse / 5’10”, 210

8. Deuce Vaughn / Kansas St. / 5’6”, 173

1652107334239.jpeg


9. Blake Corum / Michigan / 5’8”, 200

10. Jase McClellan / Alabama / 5’11”, 212

11. Ulysses Bentley / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 197 [Transferred from SMU]

12. Keaton Mitchell / E. Carolina / 5’9”, 185

1652107435796.jpeg


13. Tavion Thomas / Utah / 6’2”, 221

14. Marcus Major / Oklahoma / 5’11”, 222

15. Evan Hull / Northwestern / 5’11”, 210

16. Henry Parrish / Miami / 5’10”, 190 [Transferred from Ole Miss]

17. Treshaun Ward / Florida St. / 5’10”, 192

18. Kendall Milton / Georgia / 6’1”, 220

19. Kendre Miller / TCU / 6’0”, 214

20. Tyjae Spears / Tulane / 5’10”, 195

21. Lew Nichols / C. Michigan / 5’10”, 220

22. Jabari Small / Tennessee / 5’11”, 206

23. Frank Gore Jr. / Southern Miss / 5’8”, 195 [Son of future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore]

24. Israel Abanikanda / Pittsburgh / 5’11”, 215

25. Marshawn Lloyd** / S. Carolina / 5’9”, 215

26. Samson Evans / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 218

27. Tahj Brooks / Texas Tech / 5'10", 230

28. Chris Tyree / Notre Dame / 5’10”, 190

29. Dillon Johnson / Mississippi St. / 6’0”, 215

30. Damien Moore / California / 5’10”, 220

31. Nay’Quan Wright / Florida / 5’9”, 196

32. Daniyel Ngata / Arizona St. / 5’9”, 200
 
Last edited:
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
20,820
Reaction score
15,735
Location
Dream Songs
Feels like at worst this RB class rivals 2020, and it could well rival 2017.
After Robinson, I like Gibbs a LOT - particularly for teams from the Shanahan/Kubiak/Shanahan tree. Reminds me a little of James Cook with his speed/quickness through the hole, but he obv runs much harder. I also love his ability to make plays in the passing game - excellent transition from catch to run.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
15,210
Reaction score
13,623
j-off-her-doll said:
Feels like at worst this RB class rivals 2020, and it could well rival 2017.
After Robinson, I like Gibbs a LOT - particularly for teams from the Shanahan/Kubiak/Shanahan tree. Reminds me a little of James Cook with his speed/quickness through the hole, but he obv runs much harder. I also love his ability to make plays in the passing game - excellent transition from catch to run.
Click to expand...


He’s phenomenal. It’s hard to impress Saban enough to get him to brag on you. but Gibbs managed to do it as soon as he stepped on campus. Has been lights out in spring camp.

Some of the folks that have been around in the program a while already compare him to Alvin Kamara.

People tend to forget Kamara was originally in Tuscaloosa and couldn’t get on the field behind T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,722
Reaction score
5,352
I think we will see a 1st Round RB next year for sure, maybe several.

The first 5 on this list are all intriguing and I am smitten with Achane's speed. We might see a Combine shaking 40 time from him next Spring.
 
Crump

Crump

Tua Titleist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
7,028
Reaction score
18,577
Location
Monroe Municipal Golf Course
Love it...

I really do get a lot of Chris Johnson vibes watching Keaton Mitchell. Explosiveness wise and we lined CJ out wide some much like we do Mitchell. not the same build CJ had a little more power/size.

The combine is what jumped CJ up into the first round, its a different time, but i think if Mitchell has another good season, then the combine will push up his draft stock too. i could see his 40 time be in CJ's ball park.

Im just hoping he's more Chris Johnson than Jerris McPhail. Granted McPhail was a Pirate before i enrolled there and became a fan so i didnt exactly follow his collegiate career like i did CJ and KM's

for anyone that wants to see speed
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
20,820
Reaction score
15,735
Location
Dream Songs
Pachyderm_Wave said:
He’s phenomenal. It’s hard to impress Saban enough to get him to brag on you. but Gibbs managed to do it as soon as he stepped on campus. Has been lights out in spring camp.

Some of the folks that have been around in the program a while already compare him to Alvin Kamara.

People tend to forget Kamara was originally in Tuscaloosa and couldn’t get on the field behind T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake.
Click to expand...

Absolutely see Kamara in his game, and I think a similar role would be ideal for him. I don't think he has the best instincts or creativity as a runner (though, he was in a rough spot at Georgia Tech), but when he puts his foot in the ground, he's lightning, and he's very hard to tackle.

Only one of the top RB's to average over 10 yards per target in each of the last two years, and he had more receiving volume than everyone but Vaughn. To me, he's pretty close to an ideal, modern RB.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
15,210
Reaction score
13,623
j-off-her-doll said:
Absolutely see Kamara in his game, and I think a similar role would be ideal for him. I don't think he has the best instincts or creativity as a runner (though, he was in a rough spot at Georgia Tech), but when he puts his foot in the ground, he's lightning, and he's very hard to tackle.

Only one of the top RB's to average over 10 yards per target in each of the last two years, and he had more receiving volume than everyone but Vaughn. To me, he's pretty close to an ideal, modern RB.
Click to expand...

I honestly knew Gibbs was a special player coming out of high school. Alabama recruited him but we got on him late in the process, and we already had a full class of the top RB’s in the country already committed. Gibbs ultimately decided to keep his commitment to GT. But I knew he was better than some of the higher rated backs we already had signed. I knew the 3 star rating by the recruiting services was far too low for Gibbs….and so did Nick Saban.

The timing just didn’t work out. But the timing is right now.

Personally, I tend to not really be a fan of the modern runningback. I see so many with that “specialized” skillset that just can’t produce.

I like outdated, old school traits in my RB. The Nick Chubb, Mark Ingram, Dalvin Cook type. I don’t care how good your pass catching skills are if you can’t run between the tackles, break tackles, and have great contact balance to get yards after contact. That’s what I want in my RB. I’ll throw it to my WR’s when I want to throw it. I need you to be able to run it.

That’s why I preferred Zamir White over James Cook. White is just better at all those things that I like in my RB. It was just so many knee injuries that forced me to rank him below where I actually liked him.

Gibbs is different though. Which is why I like him. He’s a very physical back to possess that modern skillset. He has an old school attitude when he runs. He’s not out there just trying to look pretty and “modern”.

If you can’t break tackles and be physical, you just end up being Sony Michel or Keith Marshall. Or Trung Canidate. Or many, many others.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,879
Reaction score
4,318
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
Early interests: Lew Nichols and Dewayne McBride for me. Perhaps Damien Moore too.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,722
Reaction score
5,352
I like Sean Tucker from Syracuse and he busted a big 55 yard play on a screen pass but it was mostly due to awful defense by Louisville.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom