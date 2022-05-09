2023 Runningback (Underclassman)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Bijan Robinson / Texas / 6’0”, 214
2. Jahmyr Gibbs / Alabama / 5’11”, 200 [Transferred from Georgia Tech]
3. Tank Bigsby / Auburn / 6’0”, 208
4. Devon Achane / Texas A&M / 5’9”, 185
5. DeWayne McBride / UAB / 5’11”, 215
6. Zach Evans / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 212 [Transferred from TCU]
7. Sean Tucker / Syracuse / 5’10”, 210
8. Deuce Vaughn / Kansas St. / 5’6”, 173
9. Blake Corum / Michigan / 5’8”, 200
10. Jase McClellan / Alabama / 5’11”, 212
11. Ulysses Bentley / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 197 [Transferred from SMU]
12. Keaton Mitchell / E. Carolina / 5’9”, 185
13. Tavion Thomas / Utah / 6’2”, 221
14. Marcus Major / Oklahoma / 5’11”, 222
15. Evan Hull / Northwestern / 5’11”, 210
16. Henry Parrish / Miami / 5’10”, 190 [Transferred from Ole Miss]
17. Treshaun Ward / Florida St. / 5’10”, 192
18. Kendall Milton / Georgia / 6’1”, 220
19. Kendre Miller / TCU / 6’0”, 214
20. Tyjae Spears / Tulane / 5’10”, 195
21. Lew Nichols / C. Michigan / 5’10”, 220
22. Jabari Small / Tennessee / 5’11”, 206
23. Frank Gore Jr. / Southern Miss / 5’8”, 195 [Son of future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore]
24. Israel Abanikanda / Pittsburgh / 5’11”, 215
25. Marshawn Lloyd** / S. Carolina / 5’9”, 215
26. Samson Evans / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 218
27. Tahj Brooks / Texas Tech / 5'10", 230
28. Chris Tyree / Notre Dame / 5’10”, 190
29. Dillon Johnson / Mississippi St. / 6’0”, 215
30. Damien Moore / California / 5’10”, 220
31. Nay’Quan Wright / Florida / 5’9”, 196
32. Daniyel Ngata / Arizona St. / 5’9”, 200
